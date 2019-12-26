Phony Ppl to headline New Year’s Eve Party at BSP

Fresh off touring with The Roots, and racking up two viral NPR Tiny Desk performances this year (their own, and backing Megan Thee Stallion), Brooklyn’s sophisticated and adventurous Phony Ppl headline New Year’s Eve at the big back room of BSP in uptown Kingston. Phoney Ppl’s 2018 release mo’za-ik is a massively impressive, shapeshifting collection of jazzy pop, brainy modern R & B, Rap and elements of psychedelia. The evening includes sets from DJ Sterling and DJ Styles, food from Duo Bistro and performances and a midnight ball-drop from Hudson Valley Circus Arts and Miss 360. Tickets to BSP’s New Year’s Eve Party with Phony Ppl cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door. To order, visit https://bit.ly/2tIz2FM.

