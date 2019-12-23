New Paltz’s Zero Place, still under construction, wins Building of Excellence competition

Zero Place was recently selected as a winner in New York State’s inaugural Buildings of Excellence Competition for the design, construction and operation of a zero-carbon-emitting multifamily building. This competition supports the state’s climate and energy goals, which aim to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality and mandate an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“We couldn’t be more excited to receive this award, validating our design and commitment to a zerocarbon future and establishing a leadership position on climate action,” says Zero Place founding partner David Shepler. “If we are to have any hope of slowing the coming climate crisis, we must find a way to end carbon emissions from buildings in our state and around the world. Zero Place sets the example.”

Zero Place is a 46-unit, mixed-use apartment building under construction in the Village of New Paltz with anticipated completion in September 2020. The building, designed to achieve LEED certification and net-zero-energy performance, will include five affordable housing units and over 8,000 square feet of retail space. The building combines a geothermal system for all heating, cooling and hot water with a 246-kW solar system and high-performance building envelope to achieve net-zero energy. With an onsite bus stop, electric car charging stations, adjacency to the Empire State Trail, on-site bicycle infrastructure and lanes, Zero Place aims to reduce transportation-related carbon emissions.

The project team includes founding partner David Shepler, partners Anthony Aebi and Keith Libolt, architect David Toder of BOLDER Architecture, building energy consultant Pasquale Strocchia of Integral Building & Design and construction manager Affordable Housing Concepts.

