Town of Saugerties opts out of retail sales, consumption lounges

The Town of Saugerties voted 3-2 on Wednesday, December 29 to opt-out of both retail sales of recreational marijuana and consumption at lounges after a long public hearing where opinion was nearly divided on whether the shops should be allowed.

Casting no votes were Peg Nau, Mke Ivino and Deputy Town Supervisor Leanne Thornton. Town Supervisor Fred Costello and outgoing Town Board member John Schoonmaker voted yes.

Supervisor Costello had suggested amending the law to separate cannabis retail sales from consumption lounges, but that motion was struck down on the same line.

According to the state law, municipalities who opt out have the choice of opting-in in the future; those who don’t would not be allowed to opt-out at a later date. Town officials had until December 31 to decide whether to opt-out or be opted in by default under the state law.

Saugerties bucked the trend of neighboring towns voting to allow retail sales. Woodstock, Gardiner, Ulster and Catskill all recently voted to opt-in to retail sales. The City of Kingston also voted yes on retail sales. The Town of Ulster and Gardiner voted down consumption lounges.

In casting her no vote, Deputy Town Supervisor Leanne Thornton said she wants to give the state Cannabis Control Board time to draft regulations regarding cannabis sales then allow voters to decide by referendum if retail or consumption establishments could be allowed at a future date.

Despite the opt-out vote, Town officials will press ahead with zoning regulations for cannabis establishments should one be allowed in the future, Thornton said.

“I don’t feel five of us can dictate what happens in Saugerties that impacts generations of young people,” she said. That said, Thornton noted that she’s very supportive of medical marijuana and it’s helped her own family members.

She said the state regulations are moving at a slow pace and she’s heard even regulations regarding what kind of plants people can grow in their homes, sort and dry won’t be fully in place until 2024.

Schoonmaker said a lot of the opposition he heard from those against legalized cannabis stems from 1960’s-era fear of reefer madness. He said claims of cannabis serving as a gateway drug have been proven false and drug use instead stems from mental trauma, be it alcohol or opiates.

He noted how the Town already allows a number of vices like bars, liquor stores, beer stores and the sale of lottery tickets. “I’d argue alcohol is far more destructive,” Schoonmaker said.

He said users will simply go to Massachusetts or other towns if sales aren’t permitted in Saugerties.

Ivino, a volunteer firefighter who has responded to many drug overdoses, said he was concerned about what may happen should stores open in Saugerties.

The board’s vote came after a heated public hearing packed with people both in-person and online. Speakers grew quite passionate, sometimes speaking over and even booing each other.

Feelings on cannabis sales seemed to be divided by age, with all of the younger speakers on-hand speaking in favor of opting-in with many of the older participants urging the board to opt-out.

Joining in person, attorney Scott Miller voiced support for opting-in noting cannabis is just another vice like alcohol. “I’ve walked through Saugerties, noticing all the bars going back to prohibition.

He said worries expressed by other speakers about the Town turning into a drug den were overblown. “Don’t let old-fashioned values keep us from considering the benefits,” he said.

Andrew Zink, who serves on the Village Planning Board and Tree Commission, said when he joined the meeting and heard those opposing opting-in, he felt like he was transported back to the 1980s.

Zink said legalized sales would get cannabis off the street and away from dealers who may also be selling cocaine and meth while also benefiting struggling farmers. He added that many licenses would go towards black Americans who have been disproportionately targeted and incarcerated under the war on drugs.

“It could lower other drug use,” he said, calling on the board to move Saugerties into the future.

“It’s already legal, let’s not go backward,” he said.

On the other side was John Skeritt who said he used cannabis for 16 years after his older sister offered him a joint. He said he ultimately tried nearly every other drug except for sticking a needle in his arm and it robbed him of his finances. He added he later “came to his senses” and now works in prison ministry. “Saugerties has the best recreation around like Cantine Field, why don’t we promote that,” He said.

But others said using cannabis has benefited them.

Alfred Anderson said he’s smoked cannabis for the last 15 years and it’s helped to control anxiety and he noted that if weed is already here, it’s not going away.

“This makes it more reliable,” he said. He noted the Town already allows other things that are addictive like smoke shops, alcohol and fast food, which he said is intentionally addictive.

“What is the point of opting out, that creates a lack of control, opting in looks more holistic,” Anderson said. “What are you afraid of, no one ever died of weed, maybe COPD, but more people have died from alcohol or opioids and nicotine is way more addictive, as is alcohol.”

Others said they hoped legal shops would help to snuff out illegal sales.

Rich Cousin said he started smoking cannabis when he was 20 until he was 27 and he smoked some cannabis that had some other substance laced in it, landing him in the emergency room. While he’s never used cannabis since, he believes regulated sales from a reliable source would help prevent what happened to him from happening to someone else.

“If people don’t have access to marijuana, people will get it more conveniently from a dealer,” he said.

Sakinah Irizzary, a local business owner and parent, encouraged the board to opt into legal and controlled sales. It will help limit products to only those 21 and older and push the illegal market out even if tax revenues don’t live up to figures that have been touted so far, Irizzary said.

“Illegal is what’s already happening,” she said. Alcohol use poses a lot more issues than I’ve seen with marijuana,” she said.

And those illegal sales terrify Beth Murphy who fears that unregulated cannabis bought off the street could be adultered with very dangerous substances.

“In Vermont, they had three instances of marijuana cut with fentanyl,” she said.

Murphy said legalized cannabis sales would mitigate that danger because it would be regulated and sold through established channels.

Doctor-prescribed opioids, not cannabis, lead to heroin use, Susan Weeks said. “And we’re not saying we should close pharmacies and strip doctors of their licenses.”

She said opting in would ensure users in Saugerties buy local. The state law includes a 13 percent sales tax on marijuana sales, with a four percent split between the county and municipality.

Mary O’Donnell said she hoped the Town would opt-out and take time to see how much the tax revenue is.

Loren Christian, also speaking out against opting in, said he’s not only worried about kids getting addicted to cannabis, but also second- and third-hand smoke.

“We’re exposing kids,” he said. “If we look beyond the propaganda, it’s very bad.”