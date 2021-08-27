With the coming of autumn, among the treats traditionally in store are the openings of not one, but three new exhibitions at the Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art on the campus of SUNY New Paltz. This year, with bans on public gatherings (hopefully) behind us, art-lovers can see the new shows beginning on Saturday, September 11, with a joint opening reception scheduled for Sunday, September 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.