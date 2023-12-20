The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Thanks go out to Bob Berman

As I have done for so many years, I was reading Bob Berman’s column today — the Night Sky.

Suddenly, I realized I’d like to say thank you, Bob, for the really fascinating articles that I, and so many others, have enjoyed for so long! Thank you!!!

Shelley Parriott

Bearsville

Grant assistance could help regionwide

New Paltz’s municipal water system serves village residents and many others across our region. For the first eleven days of December 2023, our system was called upon to produce just over 740,000 gallons per day on average.

• The Village of New Paltz population was 8,323 per the July 2022 Census estimate with 1,127 water meter connections for homes and businesses.

• Town of New Paltz water districts serve a portion of the residential and commercial properties outside the Village via 270 metered connections.

• New Paltz Central’s K-12 school district (1,811 students as of ‘21-’22) encompasses all or parts of eight municipalities, including the town and village of New Paltz, Gardiner, Esopus, Rochester, Rosendale, Lloyd and Plattekill.

Municipal water is used at the high school, Duzine elementary and the middle school. But all four K-12 school buildings, including Lenape elementary, depend on municipal water as all four buildings each rely on the middle school’s central kitchen for food preparation.

• SUNY New Paltz is the region’s only public residential university and it uses New Paltz’s municipal water exclusively in all of its academic and residential buildings, as well as for irrigation. Its total enrollment is approximately 8,000.

Unfortunately, our latest attempt to secure grant assistance for our drinking water system was unsuccessful again. We were hopeful we would be able to secure grant funding to install a water main to loop Huguenot Street and Old Kingston Road from North Chestnut. Users currently affected when the northern portion of the water system goes down include the Village Arms Apartments, Duzine Elementary School, all properties on North Chestnut from Mulberry Street north including BOCES and the Bonticou View neighborhood. The proposed loop would eliminate two dead end water mains and improve water quality and reliability for municipal water users in this area.

Last week, Governor Hochul announced $479 million in grants for water infrastructure projects but like last year’s round, there were no awardees in Ulster County.

Earlier this year we had a debriefing after not receiving an award from this program with staff from the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) and NYS Department of Health. They emphasized how our applications get compared against those from communities with contaminants or other public health problems that must be addressed immediately. These will rank higher than our applications during reviews, as we need to replace things but our public’s health is not at risk.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Small wonders

Miniskirts have been a success, but minihats failed.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Vermin’s response to the would-be dictator

Recent flammable statements made by a potential presidential candidate alarmed me. Thinking of German pastor Martin Niemoller who finally saw the coming storm, which excluded no one. I stand before you, as many before me have, an innocent human being pleading for good will towards your fellow creatures.

So you hate me for what I am

For my love of everything

You boil over my openness

To becoming even more free

My autonomy roils your blood

For I was destined to dedicate myself

To You and only You

Yet my soul found homes

Everywhere but in your heart

I was made to protect the weaker

Weak as I am

I had no choice to be mother

Even when no seed ever rooted here

Now, all the days are assembled

My life, a lesson of grace

A warning of pain

A promise of future suffering

The closing of an age

In the darkest of the dawn

Your threatening

Wakes my day with tears

I cannot help but cry

And now you hate me anew

For the uncontrollable

Weeping of my bleeding heart.

Dedicated to the inspirational writers of HV1 who move us toward tolerance and understanding and all the other voices free to vent their spleen. May we co-exist in peace now and always.

Peace on Earth goodwill towards all.

Melanie Demitri Chletcos

Hurley

Protect Palestinian human rights

The unequal legal systems in the West Bank, where Israeli military law is imposed on Palestinians and Israeli civilian law is applied to Israeli settlers, is a pressing concern. The detention and prosecution of Palestinian children, the seizure and destruction of Palestinian property and the annexation of Palestinian land are all issues that need immediate attention.

H.R. 3103, “Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act,” addresses these issues and calls for limitations on U.S. assistance to Israel that supports these actions. It is crucial to pass this bill to promote and protect the human rights of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation and to emphasize the importance of human rights and self-determination for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Eric Harrell

Kingston

Assaults on women’s rights

The assault on the rights of women to control their own bodies and reproduction status continues — or escalates.

In Texas, a married mother of two was denied the right to abort a doomed fetus. Continuing the pregnancy threatened the health and fertility of the mother. The Republican attorney general of Texas threatened health professionals with legal action if they assisted.

The Supreme Court has now agreed to hear the case against the availability of the abortion inducing pill, mifepristone, brought by the right wing Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine. This is despite the fact that medical associations and the Food & Drug Administration attest that the drug has lower rates of complications than Tylenol or Viagra.

And these people call themselves conservatives? How is it conservative to allow legislators to make medical decisions for women? Just how mean — and frankly nuts — can they get?

Kathy Gordon

Saugerties

Two-tier system

I recently wrote: I foiled for a copy of the conclusion of attorney Wong-Pan’s investigation relating to the complaint made by town board member Bennet Ratcliff of sexual harassment and ethics violation against supervisor Bill McKenna. I put in the foil request to get a better understanding of the basis of Wong-Pan’s conclusion. The foil request was denied by McKenna, and my knowledge of the complaint was limited to an article in HV1. Yet, in a recent article by William Kemble in the Daily Freeman there were numerous direct quotes from Wong-Pan’s written conclusion. What happened between then and now? How did Kemble get to see those quotes?

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Bring back the Rail and Trail Committee

In 2015, Resolution No. 488 was adopted by our legislature creating a segmented rail and trail on 38 miles of the U&D Corridor. Two sections for tourist railroad operations and the rest for rail trails free and open to the public.

When CMRR was essentially ousted from Phoenicia, Rail Explorers was given the contract for five years at a fraction of the price. They quickly expanded leading to a relentless schedule running ten times a day through our neighborhood and across our roads. They are extremely loud and the properties closest to the tracks have little visual screening. The bikes are expensive to go on whereas the rail trail sections are free. While we have had to watch the county celebrate Rail Explorers as a big success for them and for tourism, they have mostly ignored our pleas for proper mitigations to make it more tolerable for those of us along the tracks. Whatever we have achieved was only through years of sending out e-mails and going to numerous meetings. It’s been exhausting and eye opening to see our own county go to bat time and again for a company profiting off the tracks, while we watch our property values get lowered and the peace of our neighborhood ruined. We have at times been characterized as NIMBYS and have had to sit in meetings listening to county officials’ gaslight us which has been a truly awful experience. As was suggested by Legislator Manning before the vote on the 14th to approve the next five-year contract for our tracks, it’s time to bring back the Rail and Trail Committee. We need and deserve a neutral body to oversee issues along the corridor. We need a committee dedicated to protecting the quality of life for Ulster County residents. There is real risk involved when our government treats tourism like the goose that lays the golden egg. It’s not sustainable and it’s not fair.

Molly Holm

Mount Tremper

Israel hate is anti-Semitism

For the past few decades, many well-meaning advocates for peace in the middle-east have insisted that to be against Israel’s defiant policies against terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, was not representative of Jew-hating or anti-Semitism. Now, that lie has been exposed. Across campuses and cities, pro-Hamas demonstrators have waved Nazi swastika flags and overtly have called for the genocide of Jews. The Arab-American leader of CAIR, Nihad Awad, was found on Lebanon TV celebrating the October 7 pogrom, stating that the Jewish state has no right to self-defense or to exist. And he had been parading around saying he was for a “two-state solution” to the Israel-Palestine mess. Upon learning of his disgraceful comments, the Biden administration tossed him out of a nationalanti-Semitism forum” that CAIR had been laughably part of. Today 140 hostages remain under the scimitar of Hamas in Gaza, which has promised to publicly execute them. Israel cannot negotiate with a terror group that has its destruction in its official charter. And I don’t recall anyone ever asking for a cease-fire on December 8, 1941, the day after Pearl Harbor, or on 9/12 after the Osama Bin Laden terror attacks on our soil. The bottom line is that folks just can’t deal with a muscular Jewish Army destroying its enemies. It drives Jew-haters nuts.

Harv Hilowitz

Stone Ridge

Shame on WMC and its affiliate HealthAlliance Hospital

Shame on WMC and its affiliate HealthAlliance Hospital for not immediately notifying their patients and local officials of a serious cyber attack which closed down all the operating systems for a few days.

This corporate medical institution was never forthcoming about this widespread breach and it was reported only through the perseverance of our local media outlets.

I found out that I was victimized when I saw one of WMC’s physicians and an intake person was reviewing my medication list. The list was totally inaccurate! It was further alarming to realize that some of my husband’s private medical information was blended with mine even though he is not served by WMC or any local providers!

Yet even after that fiasco, the physician’s office, nor, WMC reached out to me with assurances that my vital medication list was corrected.

It is disingenuous for WMC to now make an announcement months later about this data breach. Certainly, there’s been plenty of time for breached information to have been misused and sold. Patients could have taken quick steps to protect themselves if only WMC had moved swiftly.

WMC board of director’s chair Zubeen Shroff and president and CEO Michael D. Israel should be investigated by the state Department of Health and even the attorney general’s office for their irresponsible handling of this breach. They may well have ignored regulations, policies and even laws regarding release of patient, HIPPA-protected information. The other board members need to hold themselves and Israel responsible for unethical behavior and incompetence in their handling of this attack.

To add insult to injury, WMC is threatening a cutback in already poor service because of a urinating match with the state. WMC is not to be forgotten for their past mismanagement when they shut down our only psychiatric services and women’s health services.

Let’s cheer them on, however, for reminding us how they upgraded the carpeting and other decor at HealthAlliance Hospital. Great carpeting but the overall facility should be noted for the worst design ever.

Thankfully, I do receive good care from wonderful doctors, more competent than their leadership.

Jo Galante Cicale

Saugerties

Misguided blame

As the anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian/Hamas writers continue to blame Israel for committing “genocide” and everything else, the realities of the conflict were perfectly outlined last week, in letters from Ron Stonitsch and George Civile. If the term “genocide” is being used correctly, it clearly describes Hamas’s behavior, not only on October 7th, but in their continued actions which completely disrespect and jeopardize their own Palestinian people by intentionally placing them in harm’s way, instead of protecting and defending them.

Steve Romine continues to misunderstand and misuse the terms “genocide” and “collateral damage.” On the one hand, he and I define “genocide” in the exact same way. But, here comes Steve’s confusion. The uncontested documented facts of the October 7th massacre clearly describe an intentional genocidal destruction and elimination of a specific ethnic/religious group. “Genocide” doesn’t get any clearer than that. However, the death of Palestinians was NOT a sole and intentional genocidal goal of Israel’s IDF because the IDF gave several warnings to Palestinians to relocate because the IDF’s only goal was and is the destruction of Hamas. If Israel was guilty of real intended “genocide,” then why would they bother giving any warnings to the Palestinians in their attempt to pursue Hamas? So, Steve’s bottom line seems to be: because of all the information Steve provides regarding the history of this feud, even though it’s debatable to many others, the genocidal brutalization on October 7th was appropriate and justified.

Ron Stonitsch also makes an extremely valid and factual reference to the vast majority of today’s Palestinian/Hamas demonstrators. They know nothing of the history behind the current Israeli/Hamas feud. Many of them are, simply, uninformed, ignorant and propagandized zombies from our “prestigious institutions of higher learning.” Their knowledge and understanding of the entire situation, associated with their meaningless posters and grade school chants, could be hidden on the head of a pin.

And, as much as we all want a lasting peace, how can that possibly happen when dealing with a close-minded, mentally deranged cult like Hamas whose only goal is the obliteration of every last Jew?

John N. Butz

Modena

Propaganda examined and exposed

I’m responding to George Civile’s lengthy letter to the editor in last week’s issue of HV1. George is obviously living in a “glass house” when he cannot accept definitions of genocide from internationally renowned experts on the subject, because that might shatter his conclusory claim that genocide is not happening in Gaza. Previously I stated one type of genocide of five categories is: “deliberately inflicted on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.” Unbeknownst to George, that was referenced from the Holocaust Museum who quoted Article II of the Genocide Convention that he frivolously declared: “I don’t accept Steve’s or his sources of definitions of genocide.” What he really means is his Israeli-government-propaganda narrative is belied by my references of expert-authorities.

Some of George’s half-truth propaganda is “Gaza has been under complete control of Hamas since 2005,” when in fact under international law, Israel is the occupying power there since it controls Gaza’s borders, airspace and territorial waters. Even more telling of Israel’s control, is since the 2006 Hamas election victory, Israel escalated its blockade of Gaza to “keep it functioning at the lowest possible economic level without creating a humanitarian crisis” (Israeli-Embassy); for example allowing just enough food in to survive. More propaganda from George is that “Israel makes every effort to avoid killing citizens” (of which 20,000 have already been slaughtered so far), and “warns Palestinians to move to areas away from the fighting.” Meanwhile after October 7, the Netanyahu administration, systematically and deliberately, cut off all sources of food, water, electricity, fuel and medicine to two million Palestinian people, intentionally brewing a recipe for their eventual genocide. And how genuine is Israel warning Palestinians to flee to the south, and then upon their arrival commencing a bombing campaign there, happening as we speak?

So while George is spewing his propaganda of Israel’s alleged humanity, a predictable-catastrophic-epidemic of disease and starvation of Palestinian civilians is right around the corner for those still left alive, orchestrated by the nice people in the Netanyahu administration. The tide is turning though as 68% of Americans (Reuters-Poll) are not swayed by genocide-denier-propagandists like George Civile, and know genocide is indeed happening in Gaza. We need to stop it with a humanitarian-ceasefire now.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

Raise your voice

Hostages taken on October 7 by Hamas are being found almost daily by the Israeli Defense Forces — dead. Found in tunnels, in southern Gaza — killed by Hamas in captivity. Hostages taken from the Nova Music Festival, the kibbutzim, as well as IDF soldiers. While many are calling for a cease-fire, where is the call for the return of the hostages — there are still close to 100 in captivity.

There is no justification for what happened on October 7, except that Hamas, as an agent of Iran’s fundamentalist radical Islamic Republic wanted to start this war. As we have seen, this is not just about killing Jews, though that is where it is starting. This form of extremism is meant to disrupt the world.

Please do not embrace the society that radical fundamentalism Islam wants — follow what is happening to Iranian women who are simply fighting to walk the streets without a hijab and how they are imprisoned and executed by the “moral police.” Stand with Israel’s fight to end Hamas. Stand up here against those who stand with Hamas. Raise your voice and let your elected officials know where you stand.

Linda Geary

Gardiner

The ponderings of Pat Ryan

Pat Ryan could not understand

Why he’s heckled at the farm stand:

“All I did was voted,

Like Genocide Joe did,

To wipe all Gazans from that land.”

Pigeon Boy

New Paltz

Religion and politics

With his letter in the issue of December 13, Martin Haber speaks about the “irony” in the phrase “From the river to the sea”, by citing Psalm 137.

The French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut, who knows and cares deeply about Jewish history, argues that Hamas does not want to destroy Israel, Hamas wants instead to destroy the Jewish people. Sayyid Qutb (pronounced “kootup”), an Egyptian radical Islamist who is revered by Hamas, wrote a pamphlet in 1950 called “Our Struggle With The Jews.” This text powerfully confirms Hamas’ longer range intentions.

Timothy Cunningham

New Paltz

From the river to the sea

In his last letter defending his claim that Israel’s war on Hamas has become genocidal, Steve Romine dismissed the reasons writers like John Butz, Donzello Berelli and others who though alarmed at the horrible suffering of innocent Palestinians, as a result of Israel’s response to the murderous October attack, disagree with defining it as genocide. He did so by, basically, claiming that his definition of genocide is better than their definition. Moreover, to justify the terrorist attacks against Israel, Steve cited various Israeli actions of violence and asked the following questions of Mr. Butz and Carol Bergman who stated this war was started by Hamas: “Have these folks been living in a vacuum…unaware that prior to October 7, thousands of Palestinians have been murdered…Ya think maybe that might make people angry enough to become a terrorist-invader?” However, Steve’s questions make it seem he is the one living in a vacuum because they suggest he is oblivious to the fact that since its inception, Arab states have tried to destroy Israel by multiple wars, relentless terrorist attacks and indiscriminate bombings. In addition, Palestinian negotiators have refused to accept every offer for a Palestinian state since the Peel commission suggested one in 1936. With this in view, if Steve thinks those attacking Israel have reason to do so, these facts, provide ample rational for Israel’s present tactics as well as the Israeli excessive responses he mentioned. Furthermore, Mr. Romine’s citing of Netanyahu’s reference of the war of destruction against Amalak in ancient Israel to support his argument for Israel committing genocide, ignores the historical setting of that war as well as the reality that Netanyahu’s Amalak reference was a metaphor: just as the Amalekites attacked Israel during their exodus from Egypt, and continued to harass them until King Saul defeated them, Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th was after years of terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens. Moreover, that Netanyahu’s metaphor for the destruction of Hamas did not apply to the Palestinian civilians Hamas is willing to sacrifice by hiding and battling among them, is obvious from a press conference reported in The Times of Israel: “Netanyahu says Israel’s war aims are clear — the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities; and returning the hostages home.”

With this in view, my purpose is not to further criticize Mr. Romine. Rather, it is to discuss the prejudices we have which cloud our judgment when evaluating our own or others’ views. I once criticized Marxism to a friend who responded by asking me if I knew its principles. To my chagrin, I had to admit that I didn’t. From this experience I realized the foolishness of forming an opinion about something of which I was ignorant and determined to avoid doing so again. (There’s something about the feeling of chagrin in such a situation that will cause one feeling it to form such a determination.) Recently, I saw protestors who were chanting “From the river to the sea Palestine must be free” being asked if they knew which river or sea the chant was referencing and most of them didn’t. Neither did they realize it was a call for the destruction of Israel. For this reason, it would be wise to be aware of our ignorance and prejudices (as well as those of the sources we cite to support our views) and understand that when forming an opinion on an issue it is imprudent to do so without hearing and seriously considering opposing views especially when the issue deals with something as important as genocide. Otherwise, we may find ourselves guilty of making egregious accusations that are not true or marching in protests and chanting “from the river to the sea” without even knowing what It means.

George Civile

Gardiner

Thanks to Assemblymember Shrestha for prioritizing traffic safety

As we all know, Route 9W in the Town of Esopus has been the site of many accidents in recent years, some of them fatal. One step forward in improving traffic safety on this road was made thanks to the diligent efforts of freshman Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha and her staff. Brittany Barnard, the office’s director of constituent services, and the Assemblywoman went over and above the call of duty to help our neighborhood make an especially challenging part of 9W a no-passing zone. They were quick to recognize the danger — something that was ignored by the Assemblymember’s predecessors — and coordinated with the town board and the state DOT to improve the signage and markings.

I know this may not have been the most pressing topic her office handled this legislative session, but it was an issue that was ignored for years. And, because of all that, it means even more to us. I urge others who have DOT requests related to traffic safety to contact the office.

Thank you to Sarahana and Brittany on behalf of our family and our neighbors in West Park.

James M. Jones

West Park

Mirror, mirror: Reflections on self and technology

Understanding the complexities of our contemporary world is a daunting task. As someone who has worked with physical tools throughout life, I reach for illustrative tools to make sense of what surrounds me. Yet, in this quest for understanding, I’ve noticed the handle of trust has cracked. The tape that once held it together is now loose, symbolizing the challenges of finding reliable guidance in a digital age.

In an era where YouTube tutorials replace traditional mentors, I’ve come to trust those who share their knowledge from home workshops. They have few agendas besides imparting wisdom, a refreshing change in a world where authenticity is scarce. This phenomenon reflects some remnants of survival — people fixing what’s broken, creating rather than consuming. It’s a testament to the resilience of human ingenuity.

However, cultivating self-identity, self-worth, self-esteem and self-meaning has become increasingly difficult in our computer-dominated world. The motherboard, despite its name, is not a mother. Google, despite its omnipresence, is not a father. Our relationships have been reduced to digital interactions, where Facebook friendships are measured in likes rather than genuine connections. In this digital landscape, fraud and deception have been refashioned as tools for manipulation.

Our primary mode of communication has shifted from face-to-face interactions to digital exchanges. The remote control, once just a device for our televisions, now seems to control our moods, fears and loves. Sadly, these devices often replace the physical presence of those we care about, sleeping in our beds as silent partners.

The computer has become akin to the mirror in the Snow White story, where the fairest in the land is the one who sits in front of it. This digital mirror fosters a culture fixated on surface-level beauty and instant gratification, often at the expense of more profound, meaningful values.

Yet, it’s crucial to recognize that these digital tools offer unprecedented access to knowledge and communities. They can be a double-edged sword: while they can deceive, they also hold the potential for genuine connection and learning. Becoming digitally literate and understanding how to assess and use these tools critically becomes imperative in navigating this terrain. We must strive for a balanced approach to technology, where mindful usage enhances rather than detracts from our real-life experiences.

The nuances of a smile, the warmth of a touch and the tone in a voice are the proper tools of connection that no technology can replace.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Standing on the soapbox

To dismiss Bidenomics as mere sloganeering is to miss the point: this is being reported on right wing media, “Warning!!! Soft Landing Ahead.” There’s no recession and the USA is the fastest growing economy of all industrialized nations. The only possible derailment would be a rogue planet ending the sleigh ride for all. The U.S. has weathered the worldwide post-pandemic inflationary period better than any other country. And we can thank Biden for that.

Yay!!! Slow and steady wins the race. Now let’s hope the Republicans in Congress don’t ruin our economy with cockamamie ideas! Good grief, what are Republicans going to do about that so-called “bad” Biden economy that they wish happened?

Our strong economy and solid GDP numbers speak volumes. Yet, Republicans have pushed a false narrative of gloom and doom, and as usual, many frightened Americans believe their lying rhetoric.

But people equating their personal economy and inflation to “the economy” is ridiculous and points more to our lack of general education on the topic than anything else. Just as ridiculous as it is to look to the government to set prices on daily consumable staples. Unless of course, you live in Cuba.

In fact, on average, on job growth, wage growth, productivity growth, GDP growth and nearly every other economic metric — even stock market returns — the economy consistently performs better under Democratic administrations than under Republicans. That damn Joe Biden again. When is he gonna stop screwing everything up? But we were promised a massive recession by all the brilliant economic analysts who write for right-wing media! No doubt their apologies will be issued soon, right?

Bottom-line: Unemployment today is 3.7%, lowest in 50 years. Real wages are up and exceeding inflation. Jobs widely available. Sorry he didn’t fix everything in three years. At least he’s trying. The other guy couldn’t care less. Republicans are so comical when they try comparing Donald Trump’s herky jerky, dazed and confused administration, yes, chaos is his brand, to the calm, orderly situation we have today under President Joe Biden.

The choice is clear folks. Vote for Biden and little [d] democracy. Don’t vote for the would-be autocrat failure who’d sink our economy on a whim if it made him a quick buck.

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

One seed – three religions

Religious scholars everywhere consider the Prophet Abraham to be the seed from which Judaism, Christianity and Islam were spawned. Jesus who was a Jewish rabbi who wanted to expand the tenets of Judaism. The Prophet Mohammad considered Abraham to be the founder of the Islamic faith and claimed ancestral ties to Abraham.

At this holiday time of the year, I feel it is important to be aware of this common denominator to three major faiths and contemplate how they all became so contentious with each other. Let’s remember at a time of year that many people believe to be the birthday of Jesus, that He was Jewish. His Mother Mary was Jewish; as were His disciples.

That being said, the Islamic Qur’an states that Prophet Muhammad said that the Prophet Abraham was his ancestor. The commonality of Judaism, Christianity and Islam couldn’t be more clear. So at what point in history did the Muslims decide that all non-Islamic faiths were the infidels and had to be excoriated from this planet Earth?

This appears to be the ultimate divisiveness. Whatever happened to religious tolerance and mutual respect of other peoples’ diverse beliefs and opinions? Here’s the old cliche: hate never defeats hate, but love can defeat or heal hatred.

How about we all practice the love, respect and tolerance concepts during this Holy Day season and all year ‘round…?

Donzello Berelli

New Paltz

Never again! Means never again for anyone!

New Paltz Women in Black have stood in front of Elting Library every Saturday for almost 22 years. We stand for peace and justice, against wars and militarism, for Black lives, for women’s rights and LGTBQ rights and to save our ravished environment from further degradation.

And we have stood for Palestinian rights, because the Palestinian people have been pushed off their lands, subjected to checkpoints to prevent them from moving freely, had their homes demolished and their fields burned and their children kidnapped in the middle of the night and thrown into Israeli prisons, where they languish without parents or lawyers, and where they can be held under military rule indefinitely without trial or charges. (These are many of the prisoners who were to be exchanged for Hamas’s hostages, if those hostages are not killed first by Netanyahu’s bombs or trigger-happy soldiers.)

In Gaza, an Israeli blockade since 2007 has prevented free movement to and from Gaza, including students unable to attend universities abroad, cancer patients unable to travel to get medical care in other parts of the region, families who can’t see relatives in the West Bank or in Israel or in neighboring countries. Gaza has been called the largest open-air prison in the world. Peaceful demonstrations are fired upon by Israeli sharpshooters, and there are no consequences to an Israeli soldier or settler for killing a Palestinian.

Fifty percent of Gaza’s 2.2 million people are under 19, which means they’ve known nothing but blockade and privation for their entire lives.

Why do we care about this? There’s plenty of injustice in the world. Why are we focusing on the plight of the Palestinians? Because this injustice is being paid for and approved by the United States Government, using our tax money to the tune of almost $4 Billion per year. U.S. law stipulates that we must not provide foreign aid to any country that is committing human rights abuses. Our money should not be going to Israel to prop up its unjust occupation, land theft, abuse, blockade, home demolitions and military rule over Palestinians.

On October 7, the pressure cooker blew. Hamas fighters broke out of their prison and attacked nearby civilians and military personnel, killing many and taking hundreds hostage. New Paltz Women in Black agrees with most of the world that there is no justification for the indiscriminate killing of civilians or the holding of civilian hostages.

And now, horrifyingly, the Israeli and American governments are weaponizing the Israeli deaths to fuel a genocidal war against Palestinian civilians in Gaza. This war is a continuation of 75 years of Israeli occupation and ethnic cleansing, and is an attempt to eliminate Palestinians as a demographic factor in historic Palestine.

Since October 7, nearly 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in a relentless bombing campaign. Over 80 journalists, plus poets, professors, actors and intellectuals have died. The Israeli government and military have wrought complete and total devastation on Palestinian life across Gaza, attacking hospitals, schools, universities, libraries, cultural centers, mosques, marketplaces and apartment buildings. They have shut off all electricity. No food is coming into Gaza, no drinkable water, no fuel for cooking or staying warm, no medicines for the sick, the elderly, the newborn. After more than two months, starvation and disease have begun to take a toll. Netanyahu has said the Israeli response will “reverberate for generations,” and cars carry bumper stickers reading “Finish them.” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is “fighting human animals” and should “act accordingly.”

We all know what happens when people are dehumanized as a group.

We can and must stop the imminent genocide of Palestinians. Never Again! means never again for anyone!

We demand our government immediately stop sending weapons to the Israeli military and using its veto in the Security Council to stop a resolution for an immediate ceasefire. We condemn the “new McCarthyism,” right-wing attempts to shut down the conversation about Israeli atrocities, and deliberately conflating criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

Tell Pat Ryan to support the Congressional Ceasefire Resolution, which now has over 60 congressional signatures.

And stand with us next Saturday and every Saturday to demand an immediate permanent ceasefire.

Naomi Allen

New Paltz

The most expensive tree

Woodstock can now boast they have the most expensive (not so great) Christmas tree. I wonder how much it cost in employee time, fuel to go back and forth to a neighboring county — Dutchess County, not once but twice, and the cost of the first pathetic tree and then the second (not so great) tree.

How many people does it take to find a tree and place it on the Green (gray)? Too many people and too much time.

McKenna mentions the previous tree was vandalized so they won’t plant another as it will get in the way of the drum circle, what? Firstly, the Christmas trees were on the Green long before the drum circle. The drum circle can perform on other areas of the Green. McKenna makes it sound as if the previously planted tree is the only tree that was ever planted on the Green — he obviously knows nothing about the history of the town he supervises. There have been at least four or five for which I am aware, one of which my family donated, a Blue Spruce from our yard back in the 1950’s.

We have local nurseries and garden centers here in Ulster County and two garden small businesses in Woodstock! Why not support local? We have a tree committee who could find the perfect tree to plant on the Green.

Wake up Woodstock!

Natalie Cyr

Woodstock