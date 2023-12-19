Ulster County executive Jen Metzger announced the signing of the 2024 county adopted budget on Monday, December 18. With an 8.03 percent increase ($30.6 million) over the previous year’s expenditures, the $411,974,090 budget touts investments in infrastructure, housing, climate, and mental health.

Plentiful reserve funds are set aside in the budget. Current calculations place the county’s unrestricted fund balance at the end of the year at an excess of $110,000,000.

Matzger says the year-end appropriated fund balance will be $17,740,919. For the unappropriated fund balance, county policy permits reserving 20 percent maximum of operating expenditures in a rainy-day fund Metzger says she means to keep available to protect taxpayers from economic uncertainty.

Eighteen million dollars have been placed in a decarbonization capital reserve fund to bankroll capital projects that improve energy efficiency in buildings and operations. Another $18 million has been allocated to a capital reserve fund for the new Government Operations Center in New Paltz.

To reckon with the county’s $154,082,490 of outstanding debt, $14,374,652 will go to for serial bonds and interest and $3,010,714 for bond anticipation notes and interest.

Increased revenue infusions from the doubled occupancy tax, which went from two percent to four percent (hotels, motels, and short-term rental stays), are budgeted to produce an anticipated $1.5 million for the county executive’s new Housing Action Fund and $1.5 million for the UCAT public transportation system.

A few other highlights of the county budget include:

– Nearly $20 million earmarked for comprehensive improvements to roads and bridges. Notable bridge replacement projects planned for 2024 include the Wolven Bridge in Kingston, Fantinekill Bridge in Rochester, and Galeville Bridge in Shawangunk.

– $6.9 million in operating assistance for SUNY Ulster to ensure equitable access to higher education for all residents, fostering a skilled and empowered workforce for the future.

– $3.8 million investment goes to the County Community Behavioral Health Center, which offers 24/7 crisis stabilization services.

Metzger was joined by legislature chair Tracey Bartels and budget director Ken Juras for the signing in her office.

“Heading into 2024, we will be able to rebuild our infrastructure, build new housing, combat the climate crisis, and so much more,” said Metzger. “I am honored to have been able to work in partnership with the legislature to pass this budget.”

Reporting two absences, the Ulster County Legislature had voted to approve the 2024 Ulster County operating budget with a supermajority vote of 18 to 3.