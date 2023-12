Photos shown here show the flooding in the Rondout as water spills over onto the road near Ole Savannah. City of Kingston workers arrive with sandbags while the water reaches within inches of the barrier nearby.

Hudson Valley Weather warns on Facebook, “don’t let the break in the rain fool you. The backside of the departing storm hits us with more rain as it exits the area. Rain will exit our area around 2 to 3pm. Be safe.” Todd, Hudson Valley Weather.