It was a cozy afternoon of carols, cocoa, cookies and cows at the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties on Saturday, December 16. Visitors had fun singing classic holiday songs that were rewritten for a festive celebration of the season and the beloved rescued animals. A songbook was distributed that included Joy to the Herd, Have Yourself a Merry Little Cowsmas, Pig Song sung to the tune of Oh, Christmas Tree, Carol of the Cows and Turkeys, Don’t Be Late to the tune of Alvin and the Chipmunks’ hit.