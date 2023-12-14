As our Earth spins on its journey around the sun, this is the time that the northern hemisphere is tilted away from it, bringing winter. When that tilt is at its most extreme is when we have our shortest day and longest night — the Winter Solstice (December 21, 10:27p.m.). Throughout human history this darkest time has always inspired Festivals of Light. The Roman’s Saturnalia is one example, in which they paid homage to Mithra, the ancient Persian God of Light. Among the disparate pagan peoples of northern and western Europe, Jul or Yule-tide was celebrated. I think “-tide” was particularly appropriate because if the Summer Solstice is the hightide of light, and therefore, of life, in our part of the world, then the Winter Solstice is certainly the low-tide.

But we must never forget that even when we’re encompassed in what seems like the deepest dark, there is always light, if we only know where to look.

This was an extremely important — and scary — time of year for early hunter-gatherers. It could be fatal for a tribe or clan if they hadn’t been able to store enough grain for the winter, or if game wasn’t plentiful enough to supplement what grains remained. Sometimes tribes starved to death or were forced to merge with others in order to survive.

Considering this, it is no surprise at all how important what we now call the solstice was. All peoples carefully watched the movements of the sun, the planets and the stars, and they knew that the day after the solstice the days would start getting longer, very gradually at first, but enough that, by February, there would be a noticeable difference. They also knew that approximately 100 days after the solstice it would be time to plant the first crops of the coming season. The literal “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Also — and just as important — opening day of baseball.

The tree

Nothing symbolizes the perseverance of life and light through the time of the greatest darkness than the Yule tree. Found in many forms throughout Europe — in the house, outside the house, with lights, without lights — it is an ancient Pagan tradition, ever full of life, ever green. In the northern tradition it symbolizes Yggdrasil, the very Tree of Life itself, connecting Earth and Sky — the sacred Kundalini manifest.

Be the light

I’m going to try to be the light I want to see in the world, to try to be the Love that is needed. It’s a challenge sometimes, but let’s all please work harder to be patient and loving with each other, maybe even more so in this sometimes stressful time. Remember, that grumpy person in line might be sick or worried about someone else who is, or they may have just lost a job or face eviction. It is easy to want to make a hurtful remark in return but it’s also possible you could talk to them and maybe even help them, same as you might want or need sometime. So, let’s take that extra breath and be the light because that is what our world truly needs right now. Thank you.

In truth, the Winter Solstice is a glorious, unadulterated, pure celebration of the Return of the Sun, of the triumph of light over darkness. May your solstice be warm and merry, full of light and life. Merry Christmas to All and to All, a Good Night! (sounds familiar).

Happy Hanukkah. God Jul. Happiest of Holy Days in whatever form you celebrate (if you do). Also, please remember to take common sense, a hat and gloves, a flashlight and possibly traction-devices of some kind, when venturing into our woods right now.

To reach “Ranger” Dave Holden, call 845-594-4863 or email woodstocktrails@gmail.com; also see Woodstock Trails on Facebook; rangerdaveholden on Instagram or www.woodstocknytrails.com.