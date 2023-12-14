SantaCon: the only time of the year where you see dozens of people dressed in Santa hats and know that you are not going insane – it’s just SantaCon. The annual bar crawl returns to the Hudson Valley this weekend. Participating wineries this year include Benmarl Winery, Fjord Vineyards, Nostrano Vineyards, and Weed Orchards. As always, participants are encouraged to wear their best Santa outfit or festive attire.

Participants can purchase tickets from the winery they choose to start the bar crawl at, and will travel through Milton, Marlboro, and more Hudson Valley towns in 90 minute intervals. This year, each ticket includes a glass of wine from each winery, a decorative wine glass, and a holiday stocking. (Yes, this is a more refined SantaCon than its rowdier city counterpart.) Designated Driver tickets are available for a lower price.