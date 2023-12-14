Dance into a world where art, music, and film converge at Linda Diamond & Company’s Modern Dance Visual Art Film and Music Concert this Sunday. Set in ASK’s spacious great room, you’ll witness a mesmerizing blend of modern dance, dance videos, and visual art, all set to the rhythmic compositions of Woodstock’s own Tom Desisto.

Experience an eclectic mix of themes and cultures through dance, starting with the multicultural “Una Semana” by the late Anna Sokolow, and moving through the Inca-inspired “Duet Andino.” Immerse yourself in “A Dancer’s View of Calder’s Universe” and sway to the nocturnal tones of “Nocturnalty.” Witness the mythological journey in “Precipice,” featuring Nina Deacon and Tara Kuhl, with celestial projections and music by Theofanidis. Laugh along with “House of Fun,” inspired by Vita’s whimsical art and Satie’s music, and conclude with the ethereal “Angels Singing,” a dance film set to Desisto’s composition.

Showcasing the talents of Laura Izquierdo, Ellie Lehman, Tyler Brunson, and principal dancer Nina Deacon, this concert reflects Linda Diamond’s Panamanian heritage and her exploration of universal themes. The performance culminates in a meet-the-artist reception, offering a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the diverse world of modern dance. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, inviting audiences of all ages to this artistic journey. More info is available at askforarts.org.