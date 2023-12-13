Thu. 12/14

Preschool and Toddler Story Time at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Craft and Conversation at the Rosendale Library, 10am.

Virtual QI~ARTS with Celeste Graves Online via Zoom, 10am.

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

iPhone Basics Class Session At the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

Senior Cinema at the Hurleyville Arts Centre, 2pm.

Teen D&D at Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Fiber Arts & Crafts Class for Children. This class offers an exploration of a variety of fiber arts and seasonal crafts: felting, weaving, knitting and more at Stony Hollow Farm in Kingston, 3pm.

Making Proud Choices at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Open House at the Kingston Center of SUNY Ulster, 4pm.

Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

Read to Fletcher at the Gardiner Library, 4pm.

Napoleon at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 4pm, 7:15pm.

The Emu and the Oak at the Olive Free Library, 4:30pm.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 5pm.

Shifting Perspectives: The Cultural Significance of 1950s Black and White Images at the Mad Rose Gallery in Millerton, 5:30pm.

Red Hook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party at the Historic Red Hook at the Elmendorph Inn, 5:30pm.

Please Grow: A Guide to Tending Your Creative Seedlings. An illustrated workshop to help your creative projects thrive, with author Alex Testereat Holding Space in Kingston, 6pm.

Holiday House Party at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 6pm.

LGBTQIA+ Rock Climbing Meetup at The Gravity Vault in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Artist Talk: Yolanda del Amo and Maureen Drennan at CPW in Kingston, 6pm.

8th Night of Hanukkah Party & Candle Lighting at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 6pm.

Loren Stillman: Time and Again Album Release at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 6pm.

Speed Sisters Screening. Follows the first all-women race car driving team in the Middle East Preston Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Andrew Jordan at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Hanukkah Storytime with PJ Library at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6pm.

Home Hazards at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society, 6pm.

Open Mic Night at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6pm.

Astor Services Holiday Party at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Hand Tool Sharpening at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

The Empty Kayak: An Evening with Author Jodé Millman at the Esopus Library in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Dinner Theater: A Christmas Carol at The Venue Uptown in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Open Mic Night at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Ghost Prom (Album Release) / Keenan O’Meara at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Said & Done at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Bobby Woody / Xavier Ayy & The Unspoken Language / Joe Capp / Polanco at Reason & Ruckus in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Fellow Travelers. A live virtual conversation with creator Ron Nyswaner hosted by the Woodstock Film Festival, online, 7pm.

Artichoke Presents: Storytelling Open Mic Night at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 7pm.

Teddy Kumpel and Nome Sane? / Spaghetti Eastern Music at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Edmund Bagnell and Friends at Community Music Space in Red Hook, 7:30pm.

Eileen at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Lucas Handwerker: Make Light at Cygnet’s Way in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Nonchalant Variety Show at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Ryan Montbleau Band / Cris Jacobs at the Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Bossa Blue A Tribute to the James Taylor Songbook at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience (Night One) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Fri. 12/15

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Meditation at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 10am.

Friday Storytime at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Homeschooling Coop for All Ages Meet-Ups at the Gardiner Library, 11am.

Into the Light at the Smith Opera House in Geneva, 11am.

Passport Appointments at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Cooks and Books at the Stone Ridge Library, 12:15pm.

Adult Workshop: Hot Chocolate Bombs at the Esopus Library in Kingston, 1pm.

The Polar Express: Catskill Mountain Railroad at the Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 1pm.

Catskill Ukulele Group at Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

National Aids Memorial Quilt at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Heavenly Soups to Go at the United Reformed Church in Bloomington, 3pm.

Art Afternoon at the Saugerties Library, 3:30pm.

Mid-Hudson Music Together Rhythm Kids (Ages 4-8) at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 3:30pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Chess Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Kwanzaa: Umoja Community Celebration at Hudson Hall, 5pm.

Gartucky Karaoke Night at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 5pm.

Internal Fitness Workshop with Naoko Oshima at ASK in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Acoustic Jazz with Indigo Trio at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Community Drumming Circle at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Spaghetti Eastern at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Hutton Holidays: Sip and Paint Holiday Cards. Find the words you wish to share this season with a card crafting workshop at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, 6pm.

DJ Mark Shue at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Music: Perry Foster at Rose Hill Farm in Red Hook, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

A Frosty Fest at the Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Attractions in Ulster Park, 6pm.

Stargazing with the Mid-Hudson Astronomical Association at the Esopus Library in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Holiday Line Dancing at Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Adult Zumba Classes at New Paltz Community Center, 6:45pm.

Holiday Shorts at Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

Live Music from Honey Babe at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

16+ Only Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics, 7pm.

Marnie Stern / Golden Apples at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 7pm.

It’s a Wonderful Life at the Community Theater in Catskill, 7pm.

Emo Night Karaoke with a Live Band at Bad Seed Cider Taproom in Highland, 7pm.

Anthony Rodia: Totally Relatable Tour at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Limited Engagement Screening: Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (2023) at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.

Collazo Christmas Benefit at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Andrea Maddox and the Hey Y’alls / Yard Sale / The Kondrat Sisters at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Music at Half Moon: Dust Bowl Faeries / Weeeds / Samuel Boat at The Half Moon in Hudson, 8pm.

Little Women at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Holidelic at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 8pm.

Gimlick: A Sketch Comedy Experience at Serious Comedy Theatre in Beacon, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Holiday Spectacular at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Nightwave 80’s Dance Party with Tryst at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience (Night Two) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Evening Hours at the Mansion at the Staatsburgh State Historic Site in Hyde Park, 8pm.

Hip Huggers: A 1970s Disco Dance Party. Featuring Mark Dann, Patrick Stokes, Hektor Bee, Anna Womack, and This Guy & Mulvey at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Sat. 12/16

Samadhi December Hike at the Catskill Center’s Thorn Preserve in Woodstock, 9am.

Family Constellations with EveMarie Elkin at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 9am.

Group Build: Build a Bird Feeder at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Holiday Sale at the Ceramics Studio at Byrdcliffe Barn in Woodstock, 10am.

Resin Jewelry at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Holiday Bazaar at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 10am.

Living History Event: The Noble Train Begins. One-day living history event and relive Henry Knox’s epic feat as he prepared to move a massive cannon from Ticonderoga to Boston to force the British evacuation in 1776 at Fort Ticonderoga, 10am.

Hudson Valley SantaCon at several wineries throughout the Hudson Valley, 10am.

Voices of the Stones’ Rock, Jewelry, & Bead Show at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Kingston, 10am.

Wiltwyck Quilters Guild December Brunch at Grace Community Church in Lake Katrine, 10am.

Italian Christmas Market at the VFW Post 1386 in Kingston, 10am.

Snow Ball with the Snow Sisters at the FASNY Museum of Firefighting in Hudson, 10am.

Winter Market at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 10am.

Kingston Rock, Jewelry & Bead Show at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 10am.

WWA Open Figure Drawing Marathon at Womenswork.Art in Poughkeepsie, 10:30am.

African Drum at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 10:30am, 11:30am.

Tech Time at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 10:30am.

World’s End Comics Fourth Birthday Party. Celebrate the treasured brick-and-mortar’s fourth anniversary with giveaways, discounts, snacks, and games at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 11am.

Artists and Makers Yuletide Market at ArtPort Kingston, 11am.

Reading the Early Winter Woods. A wintertime walk by the Columbia Land Conservancy and Wild Hudson Valley at Greenport Conservation Area in Hudson, 11am.

Hudson Film Festival + NEON “Winter Watch” Awards Season Screening Series at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 11am.

The Farmhouse Project Holiday Market. 50+ vendors showcasing pottery, jewelry, home goods, candles, specialty foods, spirits, and more, all weekend long at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 11am.

HeartMoves – Creativity, Wellness and Community Building. A live experience with Paul Widerman. “Spark your creativity” through patented circular mind/body movement patterns that enhance cross hemispheric brain firing at ASK in Kingston, 11am.

Musical Storytelling with Jason Vance at the Esopus Library in Kingston, 11am.

Kwanza Storytime at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Into the Light at the Smith Opera House in Geneva, 11am.

Toddler Movement & Story Time with Akiko at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Community Coffee Hours at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 11am.

Holiday Portraits at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 11am.

Beginner Crochet at Yarn Farm Kingston, 11:30am.

Make Your Own Gifts! A Seasonal Workshop Series at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

Glass Press Ornaments Workshop at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 12pm.

Local Smoke: A Holiday Cannabis Market. Featuring over 20 cannabis farms, local artisans and small businesses selling art, food, and holiday crafts at the Fuller Building in Kingston, 12pm.

Free Holiday Celebration at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston, 12pm.

Brunch: Gordo & Darby at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Woodstock Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair. Clothing, jewelry, art, food, and more; weekend-long event at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 1pm.

Winter Solstice Celebration at Olana: Winter Around the World. Celebrate the changing of the seasons during this special community day at Olana in Hudson, 1pm.

Eat Church: Asian Inspired Street Food at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 1pm.

Winter Ornament Making for Kids at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

Peter Pan (1924) with Music by Donald Sosin & Joanna Seaton at the Moviehouse in Millerton, 1:30pm.

Transformative Mixed-Media Mandala Workshop with Susan Togut. Create individual, mixed-media mandalas, using diverse natural and man-made materials at ASK in Kingston, 2pm.

Botanical Syrups 101: A Free Workshop by WildBeyondBotanicals at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

Poulenc Party: Celebrating the Song Francis Poulenc at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play at the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley, 2pm.

“A Holiday Celebration” at the Crispell Memorial French Church in New Paltz, 2pm.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Join the Maya Gold Foundation for a cozy afternoon movie showing with hot cocoa, cookies and conversation at the SUNY New Paltz Coykendall Auditorium, 3pm.

Open House. Sneak peek of the latest community space for the arts at The Muse in Rosendale, 3pm.

Winter Solstice Celebration. Music, a lantern walk and star-gazing at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 3pm.

Joy! Small Works Exhibit: Closing Potluck Party at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 3pm.

Rochelle Schieck at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 3pm.

Singing and Acapella Group for Teens at the Gardiner Library, 3:15pm.

Judith Tulloch Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Closing Party for the Friends of the Millbrook Library Holiday Silent Auction at the Millbrook Library, 3:30pm.

Midtown Winter Wonderland. Performances, shopping, movies, carriage rides, music, food, giveaways, and more at the Big Bubble Laundromat and on Cedar Street in Midtown Kingston, 4pm.

Rewind Kingston’s Holiday Karaoke & Open Mic. Hot cocoa, giveaways, curated gift boxes, and holiday tunes during the Winter Wonderland Midtown Fest at Rewind Kingston, 4pm.

Virtual Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 4pm.

Tubby’s Holiday Party at Tubby’s in Kingston, 4pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh Get Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Holidays on Ice at the Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties, 4:30pm.

Landscapes of Transcendence Opening Reception at Susan Eley Fine Art in Hudson, 5pm.

Victoria’s Book Club at the Gardiner Library, 5pm.

Free Classical Piano Concert: William Hobbs Pianist at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Newburgh, 5pm.

Thornwillow Concert at the Calvary Presbyterian Church in Newburgh, 5pm.

Cock-Tails for the Animals at the Hudson Milliner Art Salon, 5pm.

Teen Super Smash Bros Tournament and Video Game Tournament. The library has a Nintendo Switch and several controllers, but teens are encouraged to bring their own controllers, portable game consoles, and games if they wish.at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6pm.

Tenemos Shabbat with Rabbi Zach at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 6pm.

Caroling to the Cows at Churchtown Dairy in Hudson, 6pm.

‘Tis The Season To Close The Season: Holiday Variety Show & Closing Party. Holiday songs performed by Critter Bonus & The Esopus Quartet, winter stories, improv, and more at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 7pm.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 7pm.

Gentleman Caller: Jude Roberts & Jon B. Woodin, A Gentleman’s Holiday Concert at ASK in Kingston, 7pm.

Rachel Lark Concert & Sex Trivia with Miss Bloom at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

A Pizza Party with Rubblebucket at Glen Falls House. Presented by the Wild Honey Pie and featuring Paulie Gee’s Pizza at Glens Falls House in Round Top, 7pm.

Conversations with God at the Woodstock Jewish Congregation, 7pm.

A Christmas Story: The Musical at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7pm.

SoundBath with Peter Blum, Ev Mann, Steve Gorn and Naaz Hosseini at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 7pm.

Movies from the Balcony: It’s A Wonderful Life (1946). Free screening of the holiday classic with a happy hour precedes each film starting at 6pm with half price beer and wine, free snacks and soda, pre-movie happenings at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

El Dorado Slim ft. Scott Sharrard at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jessica Lynn- A Very Merry Country Christmas at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

The Bruce Katz Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Holidelic at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 8pm.

Holiday Concert: The Perry Beekman Trio at Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock, 8pm.

Jazz Concert: The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp at the The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 8pm.

The B-Boyz at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8pm.

Wildside: Tribute to Motley Crue at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Little Women at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Contemporary Jazz Composers Ensemble at Blum Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8:30pm.

Music Composition Degree Recital: OGA Presents “O So Thin!” at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8:30pm.

DJ IndieSleaze / Flared Bass at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Spaceheater at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 12/17

Brunch with Santa at Ole Savannah Southern Table & Bar, 10am.

Winter at Woodstock at the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary in High Falls, 10am.

Kingston Rock, Jewelry & Bead Show at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 10am.

Kids’ Story Hour With Jason Vance at Rough Draft in Kingston, 10:30am.

Bard Math Circle Meet-Up at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 10:30am.

Open Craft: Make Holiday Cards. Stop by the shop anytime during open hours for open crafting in the space. Make your own holiday cards with materials provided at Holding Space in Kingston, 11am.

Community Coffee Hours at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 11am.

Kirtan with Spirit Brothers at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 11am.

Jazz Brunch at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Buddhist Prayers for World Peace. Free meditation class at the Kadampa Meditation Center in Glen Spey, 11am.

Third Annual Winter Wine Wonderland and Dan Stevens Live at the Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 11am.

Youth Coffee Hour Bake Sale at CTK Episcocal Church in Stone Ridge, 11am.

Holiday Hunt in the Mansion Family Program at the Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

4-H Holiday Fundraiser at Todd Hill Taste NY at Todd Hill in LaGrangeville, 12:30pm.

Flag Changing Ceremony at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, 12:30pm.

Met Opera Live in HD: Daniel Catan’s Florencia En El Amazonas [Encore] at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12:55pm.

Trans Closet Hangout at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Commander Madness at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

The Year Santa Forgot Christmas at Cunneen Hackett VBI Theater in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

RE-Packaged: Laurie Russell at CONVEY/ER/OR Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Winter Open House Sponsored by the Friends of the Hurley Library at the Hurley Library, 1:30pm.

Modern Dance Visual Art Film and Music Concert: Linda Diamond & Company at ASK in Kingston, 2pm.

A Christmas Story: The Musical at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7pm.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

David Torn / High Low Duo at The Local in Saugerties, 2pm.

Open Box by Creative Music Studio. Throw your name into the hat and indulge in the spontaneity of a 10 minute trio. Open to all music backgrounds, ages, and experiences; free at The Shirt Factory in Kingston, 3pm.

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Dig We Must by Paul Allman at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, 3pm.

Into the Light at the Webatuck High School Auditorium in Amenia, 3pm.

The Classics at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Slow Jam at the Gardiner Library, 3:30pm.

Art Auction & Solstice Celebration. An evening of live music, food, and art for sale at The Peace Education Center of the Hudson Valley in Rosendale, 4pm.

DJ Tolten at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 4pm.

Kingston Jazz Jam at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

LGBTQ+ Abilities: Queer Disability Support Group with the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, online via Zoom, 5pm.

Holiday Hoot at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 6pm.

Quartet A (Upstairs Lounge) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

A Christmas Carol at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Party Around a Piano with Lance Horne at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Darlene Love at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 7pm.

Lindsey Webster at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Levin Brothers at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Hooded, Or Being Black for Dummies at the Parker Theatre in New Paltz, 8pm.

Holidelic at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 8pm.

Ryan Montbleau Band at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 12/18

Senator Hinchey’s Holiday Toy Drive at Senator Hinchey’s Office in Kingston, 9am.

Chair Exercise Class with Anne Rogers at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Kingston Rock, Jewelry & Bead Show at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 10am.

Toddler Storytime at Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Staying in Place at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Women’s Meditation Group at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Knitters Nook at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

A Christmas Carol at The Rosendale Theatre, 2pm, 7pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Drop-In Tech Time at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Bon Voyage at the Saugerties Library, 3:30pm.

Fitness Hour at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Teen and Tween Workshop: Hot Chocolate Bombs at the Esopus Library in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Family Constellations: Designed for Change with Jadina Lilien at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 5pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft and Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays Tournament at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tuesday Meditation with Wes Ostertag. Weekly meditation, movement and conversation group at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 7pm.

Winter Light. An evening of exploring and writing poetry at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Report from Israel: A Journalist’s Encounter at the Chabad Lubavitch of Ulster County, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Virtual Conversational French Class with Celine Lana Sahulka at the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del (Upstairs Lounge) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 12/19

Mid-Hudson Music Together Mixed Age (0-5) at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 9:30am.

Jólabókaflóðið for Kids. The Icelandic holiday book giving tradition returns to Woodstock for kids of all ages; sign up to receive free books and a hot chocolate at the Woodstock Public Library, 10am.

Signing Friends ASL Playgroup at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Open Playgroup at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Storytime at the Tivoli Free Library, 10:30am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

French Conversation with Claudine Brenner at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Town of Ulster Library Book Club at the Town of Ulster Library, 1pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 2:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

After School Legos at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 4pm.

Craft Night with Kelsey at the Hurley Library, 4:30pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Write Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Dungeons and Dragons Meet-Up for Teens at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Kids Lego Club at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Hudson Valley Hives- Beekeeping Support Group at the Olive Free Library, 4pm.

Adult Hip Hop at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

Free Community Narcan Training at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6pm.

The Queer BIPOC Intersection at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Saugerties Democratic Committee Meeting. For location details, email lbloomfieldsdc@gmail.com, 7pm.

Virtual Community Writing Workshop with Grace Bialecki with the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Tuesday Meditation at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Wed. 12/20

Community Yoga with Amy Laber at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Story Time with Jason at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

Connect & Play at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Magic Movement: Toddlers with Caregivers at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Yoga at the Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Mystery Book Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 11am.

Story Time at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Tech Help at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 12pm.

Mah Jongg Group at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Tea Time Book Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

SPL Book Club at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

National Aids Memorial Quilt at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 3pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

LGBTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Kids Yoga with HariPrakaash at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Body Balance With Kathy Murphy at the People’s Place in Kingston, 4:15pm.

Knit Night at Yarn Farm Kingston, 5pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Chair Yoga at the Hurley Library, 5:30pm.

Virtual Qi Gong with Paul Bloom Online via Zoom, 6pm.

Policy & Personnel Committee at the Saugerties Library, 6pm.

Wargaming Get Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: Lost Caverns of Ixalan at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Chess Club at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

Short Story Book Club at the Saugerties Library, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Acoustic Supper Club at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Blue Christmas at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill, 6:45pm.

Home: A Winter Solstice Sound Gathering with Ella Bell and Ben Brown at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

New Year’s Words: A New Paltz Reader’s Forum at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

The Bob Cats at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sensor Ghost / King in Yellow at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.