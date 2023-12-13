The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Letter guidelines:

Hudson Valley One welcomes letters from its readers. Letters should be fewer than 300 words and submitted by noon on Monday. Our policy is to print as many letters to the editor as possible. As with all print publications, available space is determined by ads sold. If there is insufficient space in a given issue, letters will be approved based on established content standards. Points of View will also run at our discretion.

Although Hudson Valley One does not specifically limit the number of letters a reader can submit per month, the publication of letters written by frequent correspondents may be delayed to make room for less-often-heard voices, but they will all appear on our website at hudsonvalleyone.com. All letters should be signed and include the author’s address and telephone number.

A Woodstock children’s story

The mystery of what became of Woodstock’s original misshaped Christmas tree this year continues.

After making more headlines than Santa Claus himself, the tree just suddenly disappeared

from the Green in Woodstock leaving the good people of Woodstock somewhat miffed at its absence.

The following poem describes what one Woodstock resident witnessed on Tinker Street

whilst making their way home at 3.15 a.m. the same morning the tree suddenly disappeared.

The tree that escaped Christmas

A children’s poem by Chris Finlay

The Christmas tree was covered with a net of bright lights

and could be seen very clearly from space with NASA’s best satellite.

The children danced merrily around it and the tree it did smile.

the kids didn’t care that the tree had no style.

Some children called it Blobby and some called it Fred

but the tree just smiled back until they all lay in bed.

The tree waited patiently until deep into night

when no child was watching and all out of sight.

It began on tiptoe branch walking through the darkness of the night

making sure nobody was watching and would not die of fright.

It shuffled down Tinker Street with its heavy lighted load

when suddenly Woodstock’s Finest drove past on the other side of the road.

But the tree moved so slowly and the police couldn’t see

any law that was broken at a quarter past three.

The tree continued to walk beneath Woodstock’s full moon,

It would soon be back in the woods and no longer alone.

The tree it was sad and missed its Evergreen friends

It will be so nice to be back with them forever again.

For a town’s Green is no place for a tree all alone,

even when children have fun all around.

It was at Sunflowers health store where the tree took a sharp left turn,

going back into the woods, it was so glad to return.

But before disappearing into the darkness of night

It slipped gracefully away from under those terrible lights.

Chris Finlay

Woodstock

The heart’s whispers beyond reason

I sometimes find tears on my cheeks. It seems to mostly happen when I see acts of kindness. As I age, it happens when I watch TV and see and hear human stories delivered with authenticity.

These tearful events set me forth into the labyrinth of my mind. I traverse the dual realms of logic and emotion, where the left brain’s linear pathways intersect with the right brain’s creative eddies. In this confluence, I unearth the many emotional chambers of my metaphorical heart. Each chamber whispers its unique name, echoing the myriad feelings that shape my actions yet often elude intellectual grasp. Simply put, I do what I feel before thinking it out while the opportunity passes.

Blaise Pascal said, “The heart has its reasons which reason knows nothing of.” Here lies the crux of my internal voyage — the struggle to reconcile the analytical with the instinctual. In this endeavor, I ponder whether our primal animal instincts, once vital for survival, have metamorphosed into the rich tapestry of emotions we experience today.

My unbidden tears are this inner world’s silent language. They are not mere saline droplets but an expression of my heart touched by the simplest acts of humanity — a child’s innocence, the courage in truth-telling, the embrace of forgiveness. While seemingly disconnected, these tears are the threads that weave my story, binding me to the world and its myriad emotions.

However, a contrasting perspective exists that views tears through the lens of deceit and misunderstanding — a perspective shaped by a past mired in mistrust. In this view, tears are a facade, a diversion from the truth. Yet, as I embark on this cerebral journey, emotion intervenes like a wise guide, steering me away from skepticism and back to the mystery of my tears.

The beauty of this internal conflict lies in its resolution, where emotion and intellect do not compete but coexist. In synthesizing these opposites, I find my truth, which acknowledges the complexity of human experience.

In conclusion, the tears that grace my cheeks are the eloquent emissaries of my soul, speaking a language beyond words. They manifest an internal dialogue between reason and feeling, a testament to the profundity of human existence. As I navigate the intricate corridors of my mind and heart, I embrace this duality, finding in it the essence of what it means to be truly human.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Quality of videos for Woodstock town board meetings is embarrassing

After waiting for half a year, the Woodstock town board finally held a meeting (well, half a meeting) that was devoted to the illegal dump in Shady. At that November 28 meeting, around 15 residents voiced their serious concerns about the threat that the Shady dump poses to the neighbors’ well water, not to mention the aquifer that supplies the town with its drinking water. They also expressed their outrage that the town has not enforced its laws against using a residence for a Construction and Demolition debris dump.

Although it was refreshing to be able to voice our concerns directly to the town board in an open forum, we were shocked that Supervisor McKenna decided, over objections, to adjourn the meeting without letting any town board members respond to what they had heard. We had been promised a sort of round-robin discussion, going back and forth between members of the public and members of the town board. But that was not allowed to happen. Anyone interested in protecting Woodstock’s water should watch the YouTube video on the town’s YouTube channel. It’s a real eye-opener. Unfortunately, the audio drops out in many places and the video is frequently not centered on the speakers. It is inexcusable (and frankly embarrassing) for the town to not have even a modest recording set up that they can use to provide a high-quality video record of their meetings. Those videos are, after all, part of the public record. They should not be of such embarrassingly low quality.

Luke Hunsberger

Shady

Just go with it

Make America gag again! Yeah, that’s Trump in a nutshell. Attacking the judge who holds the fate of your business empire in his hands is clearly a smart move. Trump tests all limits by simply ignoring them. He has been given on and then off judicial “gag orders” for his brazen rants attacking those who are legally prosecuting him in his various trials.

So far no one has had the balls to really do anything but give him a public scolding. Trump has also escaped the fate of incurring monetary fines by virtue of his being born into great wealth, and has been able to buy his way out, so of course, he’s going to break the gag order.

If free speech has a high risk of violence, then it’s NOT free speech — is it really that abstract? Doesn’t context matter? Doesn’t it matter who speaks, what is said and to whom it’s said?

Given that we’re talking about a man known to have excited people to commit violent acts, and that we’re talking about whether to let him address many of the same people he spoke to on January 6, 2020 and during the weeks and days leading up to that day, yes, there’s ample reason to muzzle the guy. It’s plain as day.

We stay silent. And the media. They dutifully attend press conferences, repeat his tweets, while tsk, tsk, tsking daily. It’s unreal to read this confusion about free speech and the orchestrated call for mass violence. Nothing that Trump says belongs under free speech.

Stop treating him like the former president and start treating him like the massive threat to national security and democracy that he is. No defendant is permitted to put people in harm’s way, right?

When they talk about “reinstating the gag order,” there needs to be a clear consequence. Use a real gag! Better yet, use a real rag and stuff his mouth with it.

One more threat, lock him up. I want to see enforcement. He is a “clear and present danger” to our country and the judges need to address this. Let’s see who his supporters are. Let them show their faces.

Bring it on now, not later. If Trump should sneak out an electoral college victory, it will be too late. Bring his supporters out in the open while we have the White House and the justice system.

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

The complaint department

I just love to complain to myself,

but it usually falls on deaf ears.

Donny Kass

Woodstock

The ruling class

Zionism is the moral rot that has crept into our ruling class. Our Congress is almost unanimous in its approval of the obliteration of two-million Palestinians in Gaza. And the House has just passed a resolution, not condemning the slaughter, but labeling any criticism of it as anti-Semitism. Our doddering president is ineffectual at best when it comes to most issues that affect the working class. But when it comes to this genocide, he is its biggest cheerleader, the ghost of Henry Kissinger.

The ruling class in our nation’s colleges and universities are cast from the same mold. The presidents and boards of directors spend their time threatening and expelling students for protesting this genocide. How is it that college students know more about international law and human rights than their academic administrators? It is a world turned upside down, where college presidents spend their time pleasing wealthy donors, while threatening anyone else in their academic communities if they think too much.

Perhaps we are in the last stage of the empire, when our elites think about nothing else but dollar signs. When it comes to life and death issues, they are moral monsters, eager to give Israel more explosives for the Palestinian holocaust.

It is tempting to think about how our system could be less corrupt. How it could serve the interests of the rest of us, if only it wanted to. But now, all it wants is Palestinian blood. We must take to the streets to preserve our humanity.

Fred Nagel

Rhinebeck

Locked in to their own agenda

So, I went down to see the regular Saturday pro Palestinian/pro Hamas protest on Main street and I brought an old (1974) shirt that had an Israeli flag to somewhat counter the large numbers who were advocating for a “Free Palestine ‘’and an immediate ceasefire.

I just could not allow for the Free Palestine and River to Sea mentality to stand alone representing New Paltz.

As someone who believes the Palestinians deserve a free state and am appalled by the deaths from both sides and the suffering of children in Gaza, I was hoping for some discussion.

I anticipated some blowback but also wanted to hear from the protesters and perhaps dialogue and discuss the issues.

Well, I was somewhat surprised at the unwillingness of most there to discuss the issues regarding Hamas and Palestinian/Israeli history.

The belief that the October 7 slaughters were understandable seemed a prevalent view and any attempt to discuss the real history of the conflict as well as the definition of terms like Genocide, Apartheid, Colonialism, Zionism or even the evil that is Islamic fundamentalism was met with reactionary horror!

It was sad and clearly an indicator that, similar to the MAGA Trumpists and their either uninformed or narrow beliefs, some of these protestors were locked in to their own agenda and unwilling to discuss anything contrary to their views.

Some of these protesters holding their signs up, may truly be driven by a desire for peace and the cessation of hostilities, but others are so far gone into their distorted history of Israel and of the sad reality of the Palestinians history that they are lost to conversation or discussion.

It was a pleasure to talk to a man, a Quaker, who was willing to listen and exchange views and feelings.

It is truly frightening to have so many people, especially college students and young people and minorities, not really understanding the beliefs of Islamic fundamentalist like Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, Taliban, Boko Haram, etc., that they do not know that Hamas does not care (and they said as much) about deaths because the dead are martyrs, in paradise!

That is why Hamas never built bomb shelters for their people, that’s why they fire missiles near schools and hospitals, that is why they didn’t open their safe tunnels for civilians to hide in and why they stopped a north to south movement of Gazans, that is why they attacked and animalistically slaughtered innocents knowing it would drive Israel to attack in full force, that is why they do not want peace and never sought peace, that’s why they kill any Gazan who advocates for peace, that is why they train children to kill and hate, etc.

Unfortunately, there can never be peace with Hamas no matter what these delusional protestors mistakenly believe!

This war is a horror started deliberately by Hamas, without the slightest regard for its own people!

Giving a needed ceasefire would be like giving the Nazis and Hitler a break in the bombing because of the suffering of the German people.

Nazis are and were evil as are Hamas and other Sharia extremist followers who see us all as non-believers and infidels!

These Islamists are a death cult who truly welcome the deaths of Gazans.

There is no capability of peace with these types of fanatics and even some of the well intentioned peace loving protesters, supporting Hamas, should at least understand that simple true fact! Very sad!

Ron Stonitsch

New Paltz

Witnessing genocide

In December 1940, the Nazi government that occupied Poland created a Jewish ghetto in Warsaw, encircling about three kilometers and 450,000 people by a brick wall topped with barbed wire. Escapees were shot on sight. Those who didn’t die by execution, starvation or disease were deported to the death camps. An uprising of Jews with handguns and Molotov cocktails was crushed by SS troops, who systematically burned and blew up ghetto buildings, block by block, capturing and killing anyone they could.

Yesterday the Israeli army, now targeting Southern Gaza, posted an online map that orders Palestinians to provide their “block number” or face certain death. Given the electricity blackout imposed by Israel it’s unlikely Gazans can even see this map. Many are without food and water, ill or wounded and homeless. Having been ordered by Israel to evacuate the north to these southern villages, they now know: there is no escape from the bombs. Many young people who have access to the internet are sending their “goodbyes” to the world.

Families trapped in the Gaza Strip’s smoldering ruins are as defenseless as Jews were in the Warsaw Ghetto. We must bear witness to the atrocities being committed and resist seeing them as justified by Hamas’ October 7 attack. Please take direct action to counter silence and denial — even if it’s writing a letter to the local newspaper as I’m doing now. Talk to your neighbors, recognize their fears for their own safety may be connected to policies that promote generations of violence. “The only recognizable feature of hope” wrote the Jewish author and activist Grace Paley, “is action.”

Lisa Mullenneaux

West Hurley

Woodstockers can’t embrace change of any kind

As an ex-Woodstockian I must laugh reading about the town’s latest Christmas tree controversy. I find it emblematic of the many recalcitrant residents who just can’t embrace change of any kind. “We don’t want to be associated with the 1969 music festival because it changed our town,” was something I heard over and over again during my time as vice president of the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce. I would counter that it was that very festival that made the town famous. It is the reason why so many tourists from all over the country flock to town to see (mistakenly) where the famous festival was held. But once they discover the truth, they also discover a delightful town filled with unique shops and restaurants. And that means increased revenues for the merchants (a town’s very lifeblood) and ultimately the town itself. What is most problematic for me is the very town founded by free thinkers, artists and musicians is now populated by so many resistant to change. Truth is, without the festival, Woodstock would just be another Summerton. What, you never heard of the Town of Summerton? That’s my point!

Paul Kastner

Frankford, DE

Take back our nation

It is the corporate business, academia and government [BAG people] takeover of education and the economy which has depressed and corrupted opportunities for advancement from material and spiritual poverty. It is the dehumanization of social and governmental policies which is waging the war of social and ethnic divisiveness in our society. Look at the current issue of the Planned Parenthood actions — isn’t it interesting that the current policies are a continuation of the war against the “undesirables” by its founder Margaret Sanger and the reported statistic that in NYC there have been more abortions then births in the Afro-American community. It is the growing disrespect for the real equality of right to life and the great expression of love of neighbor which takes place in local communities by individuals and volunteer and religious institutions. It is the government restrictions which is limiting the survival of small businesses which offer the most jobs and opportunities for social and economic advancement.

Education is now the prisoner of corporate business, academia and government controls which disguise the reality that “one size fits all” is the means to control the world of learning and deny that people are unique with different moments of readiness and different styles of learning, and are inspired by loving and creative teachers who imbue within the student a belief in their individual ability to “can do” which begins a life time love of learning and critical thinking. It has been the corporate progressives who began the diaspora of the family and neighborhood unit [the foundation of civil society] and the sedúction of cotton-candied definitions of material definition of personal success.

It is time for we the people to take back our nation from these corporate vultures and recognize that the gift of our nation focused on individual achievement and opportunities predicated on the law of love, not the law of government power and control.

Paul Jankiewicz

Ulster Park

Donkey see

Donkey do. Donkey gonna exercise its right to veto.

Pigeon Boy

New Paltz

Fest of trees winners announced

First, a hearty and deepfelt “thank you” to all who helped to make the Friends of the Saugerties Library’s Festival of Trees another success! It would never have happened without you all! Our volunteers, the participants and the community support was just wonderful.

We had more trees for judging this year and the winners are:

• Kids/teens — first place, Anna Miyazawa

• Kids/teens — second place, Paper House Productions

• Adults/organizations — first place, Stephanie McElrath

• Adults/organizations — second place, Anne Doring

Winners are receiving a gift certificate to Violet’s Bakery, which you should visit if you haven’t already!

We also thank Saugerties Sings Chorus which made its debut performance at the Fest of Trees. It was a well-received addition to our annual event.

Happy holidays to one and all.

Raymond Rebholz and Jennifer Kavanagh

Co-presidents, Friends of the Saugerties Public Library

Who is the real propagandist?

In his letter “Dismantling pure propaganda” Steve Romine asserted there is much falsehood in my response to his letter in which he accused Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people in their war against Hamas for their October 7 attack. He then makes the statement that he “detailed very clearly” the case for genocide and therefore my conclusion of no Israeli genocide is wrong. However, since I don’t accept Steve’s or his sources’ definition of genocide, I don’t think there is “much falsehood” in my letter. Moreover, Steve ignores the very clear detail that Hamas’ policy of deliberate killing of Israeli citizens and using Palestinian civilians as shields are clear examples of Hamas being willing to endanger Palestinian civilians to frustrate Israel’s efforts to defeat them. Nor does Steve mention that Hamas’ Charter explicitly states that their goal is to destroy Israel and they promise to continue to pursue this goal even if it requires killing every Jew and creating endless Palestinian martyrs in the process. Furthermore, Steve could have avoided being a pure propaganda purveyor himself had he acknowledged that Gaza has been completely under the control of Hamas since 2005 and Israel has limited Palestinian access to its border (by setting up checkpoints) because Palestinian suicide bombers attacked cafes, buses, weddings and Sedar services killing many Israelis. If he was interested in being fair or accurate, Steve should have also admitted that Israel makes every effort to avoid killing citizens in their efforts to defend themselves when responding to attacks and are doing so now in this war initiated by Hamas. To wit: Israel has warned Palestinians to move to areas away from the fighting. This movement has been forcibly discouraged by Hamas’ leaders and frustrated by its bordering Muslim majority neighbors, Egypt and Jordan who refuse to accept any Palestinians for various reasons. Because of this, it should be very clear that Hamas, the elected representatives of the Palestinians in Gaza, is the only party guilty of genocidal actions.

While Steve thinks it is obvious that I don’t know anyone who went to Palestine, since two of my closest friends — having made Aliyah — lived in Israel, enjoying citizenship, for six years and even produced a podcast in which they offered news and analysis on Israeli life: it is actually obvious that Steve is wrong. Because of family circumstances these friends made the decision to return to the States and were fortunate to have left Israel on October 2, five days before the murderous Hamas attack. Steve cites the fact that he had Jewish friends who visited Palestine multiple times and were warmly welcomed into Palestinian homes and shared meals together as proof that my claim that Palestinians are Jew haters is false. However, what’s false is Steve’s claim that I stated “Palestinians are Jew haters.” What I actually said is the following: “Steve’s question ‘Is it possible that if Israel accepted Palestine as a state like the UN and 139 nations did in 2012…Palestine might recognize Israel?’ made me realize that Mr. Romine suffers from the delusion that the degree of hatred for Jews that exists in the Middle East could be ended by Israel’s acceptance of Palestine as a state.” I will continue my response to Steve in another letter and will close by asking Mr. Romine this question: Do you think that someone throwing stones from a glass house built upon propaganda should accuse someone else of spreading pure propaganda?

George Civile

Gardiner

TLC needed for Ulster County Fairgrounds

During this past year, I noticed all the remaining trees on Libertyville Road were cut down at the Ulster County Fairgrounds. It was a good decision as they were very old, missing many limbs and presenting a safety hazard. Also, new paving in the parking lot was put in for proper handicap access, which was needed. Thanks to all the planners and workers!

After the last of the few trees were removed, the entire road frontage of the fairgrounds is now bare with a 25-year-old deteriorating ugly metal fence that is constantly being repaired. As it stands, it is very aesthetically unappealing. I am hopeful that the county and the people in charge of upkeep soon come up with a plan to beautify the grounds. Let’s put in a new entrance, some new trees, plants, stonework, fencing, lighting, signage. Let’s enhance the grounds for safety, beauty and the betterment of our community. It is a wonderful venue for locals, visitors and vendors; a refresh and upgrade are long overdue.

Let’s remember that all the parks/fairgrounds in our community reflect the overall image of our region and the local housing society. We can do better than a bare patchy lawn by the road with a run-down metal fence.

Paul Knobloch

New Paltz

Teen movie night

Hey teens and families,

I am a member of the Youth Action Team of the Maya Gold Foundation. I joined in June of 2023 to be a voice for my peers and make an impact in my community. My experience on the Youth Action Team has been incredibly rewarding, and I cannot wait to continue to build connections and spread the mission of the foundation.

I’d like to invite you to join me and the other members of the Maya Gold Foundation Youth Action Team for a screening of The Perks of Being a Wallflower this Saturday, December 16. The movie will be shown in the Coykendall Science Hall auditorium at SUNY New Paltz. We’d love for you to stay after the screening for hot cocoa, cookies and conversation. The event is free and runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is also being supported by the college’s wellness group Holistic Hawks.

Thank you and hope to see you there.

Daphne Paul-LaRonca

On behalf of the Youth Action Team

Maya Gold Foundation

Resilience Award Winner

The Village of New Paltz was one of the first municipalities in the state to complete the NYS DEC’s Drinking Water Source Protection Program. The program empowers municipalities to take action to improve and protect their public water sources and surrounding environment.

Last week, we were honored at the Hudson Valley Regional Council’s awards ceremony in Newburgh and recognized for RESILIENCE!

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Childishness

I was going to write that anyone who has ever been involved with a board should know that in order to pass a resolution or take a similar action, such as ending a public hearing, one needs the agreement of a majority of the entire board, not just that of the members present. But it appears that Supervisor McKenna does not know that, ergo this letter. Recently, when he moved to close the public hearing regarding the “Shady dump”, the vote was two ayes and two nays, and yet he called the meeting closed and left when, really, three ayes were required to do so. This reminded me of playing stick ball, when, if the kid who owned the ball did not have things go his way, he would take his ball and go home.

Howard Harris

Woodstock

A world without labels

I was adopted at birth into a Jewish family. I am a life-long, very active Democrat. Yet, I seek a middle ground in both my heritage and politics.

Liz Chaney, whose politics is very different from mine, sees that we must transcend our political partisanship if we are to preserve our democracy.

Similarly, in the conflict in the Middle East, I see the need to transcend our allegiances to Israel and Palestine in order to seek the ultimate goal of peace for all.

My hope is that we move outside of our comfort zones, beyond political parties, religious affiliation and national allegiances to find that place where all humankind can prosper and live out lives of substance and purpose.

“They may call me a dreamer” ….

Mike Harkavy

Saugerties

Israel/Palestine

The collective heart and soul of the world has been broken. Our consciousness and conscience have been traumatized. The brutal and unrelenting slaughter in Gaza has broken something fragile. We experience a sickening uneasiness in the pit of our stomach that tells us something is terribly wrong. We are watching unspeakable horrors of brutality and violence which are inhuman and incomprehensible. We and our leaders are witnessing an entire people being systematically exterminated by the thousands. Our thoughts freeze and we ask, “How can this be happening? How is this possible? Why doesn’t it stop?” It’s like watching a boxing match where one fighter is literally beating the other to death and the referee doesn’t stop the fight. Or more accurately, a helpless child being beaten to death and we can do nothing to stop the beating.

Somehow, we always believed that the goodness of humanity would never again permit this kind of genocide. We were wrong and it hurts to admit it. The pathetic and perverse justifications emanating from Israel and its political lackeys and media puppets are deeply laced with propaganda and outright lies which ring hollow next to the realities of this genocide. The heart of the world has been shattered. We are crying and screaming and heartbroken as we witness the intentional and calculated suffering being inflicted by Israel upon innocent Palestinian children, women, men and babies. I cry every day and pray that this genocide will stop and that somehow healing and peace and justice will prevail.

Eli Kassirer

New Paltz

Too late!

I was a wacky, Woodstocky tree

Why not leave me be?

And think environmentally.

Ann Jung

Woodstock

Rebutting Mr. Butz and other genocide-deniers

Contrary to John Butz’s letter in last week’s issue of HV1, it’s pretty clear the definition of “genocide” is not a matter of “opinion” but defined as “the deliberate and systematic destruction of a group of people because of their ethnicity, nationality, religion or race.” Mr. Berrelli on the other hand erroneously asserts numbers as alleged proof of no genocide, unaware the criteria is more than citing amounts of deaths. The systematic and deliberate slaughter of Palestinian civilians in no way equates to Mr. Berrelli’s mistaken notion of “collateral damage.” Raz Segal, an Israeli historian and director of the genocide studies program at Stockton University describes Gaza as “a textbook case of genocide.” The Center for Constitutional Rights declared “Israel is committing genocide and the US is complicit.” Eight hundred and eighty scholars signed a joint letter on October 17 warning of a potential genocide happening considering Israeli official’s statements and indiscriminate bombings. Mr. Butz and others of his ilk need to wake up and smell the coffee as genocide is indeed happening daily and cannot be denied by playing with words and numbers.

Mr. Butz says the Hamas attack was “unprovoked,” and HV1 columnist Carol Bergman says this war was “instigated” by Hamas. Have these folks been living in a vacuum, or hypnotized by Fox news, unaware that prior to October 7, thousands of Palestinians have been murdered or imprisoned without a fair trial, their children shot (sometimes in the back) and/or imprisoned, homes illegally bulldozed, lands absconded and forced to live in the “worlds largest open-air-prison” (Human-Rights-Watch). Ya think maybe that might make people angry enough to become a terrorist-invader? The Netanyahu-racist-zionist-thugs are committing Mr. Butz’s “REAL genocide,” by carrying out Israel’s “Dahiya Doctrine” the systematic destruction of a peoples vital infrastructure as a show of force using an AI system that chooses the daily targets, dubbed “a mass-assassination-factory.” In closing, genocide-deniers cannot get past Netanyahu initially invoking the rallying cry “Remember Amalek,” demonstrating his clear intent to commit genocide.

Steve Romine

Woodstock

Packaging Reduction & Recycling Infrastructure Act

Karen Hadley’s fine letter (12/6/23, p.26) regarding upcoming legislation to control plastic production in New York clearly lays out the issues and responsibility that we voters must support. Both Senator Hinchey and Assemblyperson Shrestha have cosponsored the packaging bill PRRIA S4246/A 5322 which if enacted, is projected to reduce single use plastic waste by as much as 40%.

The Bigger Better Bottle Bill S237/A6353, which will greatly expand the scope of the original 1983 Bottle Bill by doubling the container deposit and including additional containers for redemption, funding infrastructure improvements and oversight, goes hand in hand with the packaging act. Assemblyperson Shrestha is a co-sponsor. New York is one of only five states with a bottle bill. Passing this improved bill would increase return and recycle rates, support redemption infrastructure and serve as a model for the National Bottle Bill that is on the federal back burner.

By putting strong plastic reducing bills in place NYS will make great strides toward phasing out fossil fuel use and bettering our environment .

Sarah Mecklem

Woodstock

Oppose Woodstock National LLC

Just before Thanksgiving, Woodstock National LLC completed their purchase of pristine forest and wetland in the midst of our community, 519 acres in Woodstock and 106 adjacent acres in Ulster. They have not revealed their current development plan, but we need to continue to make our community’s opposition to development clear. Most of their purchase is on land zoned as “most environmentally sensitive and on which it is recommended that building be kept to a minimum;” over half of the Woodstock section is also designated by NYS DEC as a “critical environmental area.”

Even worse, the 625 acres lie in the middle of about 3400 acres of land that is currently conserved. Together these forest and wetlands, totaling almost 4000 acres, provide uninterrupted habitat and corridors for wildlife of all kinds, as well as flood protection, carbon sequestration, protection of the Sawkill and Esopus creeks, and unparalleled opportunity for humans to walk in nature on readily accessible trails.

Given its location, the parcel is the keystone to the whole. Building on it not only destroys a huge swath of intact wildness, its destruction will also break the total forest/wetlands into smaller, disconnected fragments that will limit the movement of species and prevent the interactions that are essential to their survival.

We live in an extraordinarily beautiful area, during a time of huge threat to eco-systems and biodiversity throughout our planet — what scientists are calling the 6th Great Extinction — and we need to keep this irreplaceable asset to our community intact. Please go to StopWoodstockNational.org to see what you can do.

Gail Albert

Woodstock

A shady place for shady people

In late April, I went with another member of the Woodstock Environmental Commission to speak to Woodstock building inspector Francis Hoffman to ask him to revoke permit 23-147 for work being done to move material around at the illegal dump on Church Road in Woodstock. We explained that the permit contained factual misrepresentations about the nature of the work being done and that it also violated the town’s fill and grading law. Mr. Hoffman would not commit to revoking the permit and when we followed up via email the next day, we received no response.

This past Friday evening, in Ulster County Supreme Court, Judge Gandin issued a judgment on an Article 78 complaint filed by Church Road neighbors Pam and Frank Eighmey. He agreed that the permit was issued in violation of the law and vacated and annulled it effective immediately. Now that we will likely face additional lawsuits stemming from the consequences of this illegal permit, it raises a number of questions:

How did Supervisor McKenna, the town engineer and the building inspector allow this to happen? McKenna himself wrote the very law that he went on to violate. Why was the permit falsely attributed to a vote of the town board that never took place? Why did Supervisor McKenna instruct the building inspector to issue the permit without receiving the permit fee — a “gift” representing a violation of the NYS Constitution and a misuse of public funds?

Supervisor McKenna has been successful at convincing people that the valid concerns that have been raised about this dump are “politically motivated” or “sour grapes” because of my replacement as WEC chair, but those arguments look awfully paltry in the face of this ruling. There’s a mess in Shady that needs cleaning, but there’s a mess in the Woodstock town government that needs cleaning as well.

Alex Bolotow

Woodstock

Stop Woodstock National from despoiling land

On Memorial Day in 1966, I turned onto Route 375 approaching Woodstock and saw the mountains ahead and knew this was where I had to spend my life. I’ve seen a fair amount of change and building in the decades since. But nothing, nothing even approaching the vast scale of the development proposed by Woodstock National LLC.

This entity, if it had its way, would take 625 acres of unfragmented natural habitat straddling Woodstock and Ulster — forest and ponds and wetlands, home to a large variety of wildlife, bordering a nature preserve and a state forest, among the last large undisturbed swaths of land — and put up nearly 200 luxury dwellings. Most of the residents would be well-to-do people buying second homes in the country. This land lies just off the Sawkill Road, a beautiful, quiet, winding, country road right along the stream, connecting Woodstock to Ulster and Kingston.

Who stands to benefit? First and foremost, the people associated with Woodstock National, LLC, who must have calculated that there would be a fine profit to be made. Why else spend millions to acquire the property?

Who stands to lose? All of us who were drawn to this area for its natural beauty. The land itself — the many trees that would be cut, the wildlife habitats destroyed, the Sawkill and the lower Esopus streams inevitably polluted. And just think of the parade of trucks for building roads and hauling materials for houses, the noise, the dust. This would go on for years.

Please join me in giving prospective developers the message that the beauty of our area is not up for grabs, that this is not the place to make a fast buck, that we cherish the environment and will work to protect it, that we’ll subject proposed developments to the utmost scrutiny to serve these goals.

Learn more about this at stopwoodstocknational.org.

Martha E. Lewis

Shady

An ironic slogan

It startled me to learn the origins of “From the river to the sea,” which we have all been instructed by the mass media to mean “Palestinian domination/annihilation of the Jewish state,” or some other comparable dire warning to “conquer” Zion with fanatical Islam; in fact, from my reading, the phrase originates in the Hebrew bible! And — of all places — in the Psalms!

The Lord tells his (chosen!) people:

“Every place on which you set foot shall be yours; your territory shall extend from the wilderness to the Lebanon and from the river, the River Euphrates, to the Western Sea. No one will be able to stand against you…” Psalm 137 (11:24-25).

How ironic!

Martin Haber

Woodstock

Biden’s accomplishments??

In response to William Barr’s letter of 12-6-23 oddly entitled “Time to acknowledge Biden’s ‘effectiveness’,” the rather weak and mundane “accomplishments” listed by William are hardly being experienced by the average American. As a matter of fact, JP Morgan says that “99% of Americans will be financially worse off than they were pre-pandemic, by mid 2024.” So much for Bidenomics.

Biden’s push for EV’s is starting to hit resistance by the House and even by one of his own Democratic governors, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, for its unrealistic expectations. A number of car dealers are losing money as EV’s sit on their lots due to high costs and low demand. Bloomberg reports that EV’s are out of reach for most U.S. consumers.

As William touts the “many Biden accomplishments”, he, Neil Jarmel, and other liberals turn a blind eye towards the issues most concerning to ALL Americans — crime, a reimagined and marginalized judicial system, continued high costs of goods and services, Biden’s destruction of our energy independence, a hopeless three-year border crisis which is having a negative short-term impact as well as a very scary long-term impact, yet unknown but guaranteed.

Over 10,000,000 illegals have poured across our southern border, taking critical financial resources from the REAL needs of Americans — homelessness, veterans, police departments, affordable housing, etc. And, all along, our buffoons in charge of border security, Alejandro Mayorkas and Kamala Harris, repeatedly state that “our border is closed!” 1,700,000 gotaways from countless countries including our enemies, spell certain future terrorist attacks that may make 911 look like a tea party.

Yet, our patronizing and vote-pandering government seems much more concerned with gender affirmation, proper pronouns, handcuffing police as they try to protect us, making sure liberal colleges and universities allow pro-Palestinian/Hamas protesters to harass, intimidate and even physically assault Jewish students and, last but hardly least, allowing transgender “women” to compete against natural women in any sport. And, to all the liberal/Democratic parents of a young daughter, are you perfectly fine with your daughter being forced to share a locker room with a “woman” who has a penis? I didn’t think so!

John N. Butz

Modena

Hocus-Pocus-SCOTUS

This past week has produced court rulings which strike down NYS laws meant to protect its citizenry from gun violence and another mass shooting, this time at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In 2023 so far, there have been 618 incidents where four or more people have been shot. We can all name many shootings that have affected our lives in some way — either directly or indirectly. Be alert and aware as the Supreme Court is considering the case UNITED STATES vs. RAHIMI, a case that centers around whether or not those subject to domestic violence restraining orders can legally own firearms. Red flag laws (Extreme Risk Protection orders) allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from individuals who are at risk for harming themselves or others. Currently, 21 states and Washington, D.C. have enacted these laws with studies showing significant decreases in domestic violence homicides as a result. According to Everytown USA, over one-million women have been shot or shot at by an intimate partner and just the presence of a firearm makes it five times more likely that a woman will die in a domestic violence situation. How would you decide? Should those who are under a restraining order for domestic violence be allowed to own and possess firearms?

I urge you to keep in mind, reflect upon and/or pray for the victims/survivors/anyone affected by the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. But, you can also consider taking action by contacting our Senators (Schumer and Gillibrand) and Congresspersons (Molinaro and Ryan) to urge their support for the Assault Weapons Ban bill (Senate bill S. 25; House bill H.R. 698). Senator Schumer has been a strong supporter at this point.

There are many responsible and educated gun owners who deserve respect and recognition. They keep themselves, their families and their communities safe. A current public campaign has been sharing reminders to store guns at home in the following manner: locked, unloaded, away from children and teens and away from ammunition. For more information, research EndFamilyFire.org.

There are so many ways to weave through the difficult times of today and take action to effect positive change. A smile, an act of kindness, respectfully and compassionately pointing out needed improvements, an unexpected compliment and recognition of the goodness in so many of our young people are just a few ways to foster a positive spin to our planet. You know of many more. Such as we are, such are our times.

Terence Lover

Woodstock

A royal flush

Each time you flush the toilet, you see how God creates galaxies.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen gives thanks

The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen at Christ’s Lutheran Church in Woodstock has been offering meals three days each week for over 25 years! Our motto: “No one should go hungry” has been our guiding principle. Through the generosity of local restaurants, volunteers and donors, we are able to provide meals to all who come to our door. We would like to especially thank the following restaurants and businesses for joining with us in this community service: Allison’s Restaurant, Woodstock; Bear Cantina, Bearsville; Blue Mountain Bistro to Go, Kingston; Bread Alone, Woodstock; Catskill Mountain Pizza, Woodstock; Cucina, Woodstock; Garden Cafe, Woodstock; Hickory Smokehouse BBQ, Kingston; Pearl Moon, Woodstock; Oriole 9, Woodstock; Overlook Bakery, Woodstock; Santa Fe, Woodstock; The Reservoir Inn, West Hurley; Woodstock Meats, Woodstock; and Yum Yum, Woodstock.

Our volunteers are also at the core of this ministry and we are so very grateful for their dedication. Many contribute two hours or more each month to preparing the meals and warmly greeting our guests. New volunteers are very much appreciated and if you are interested, please call the church office at 845-679-2336 and someone will return your call. Many thanks again to our restaurants, our volunteers and our donors.

Eleanor Anderson

on behalf of the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen

Ulster Park

Haste makes waste

We are approximately three years into the foisting of the experimental gene therapy injection on the world and the facts are here. Several weeks ago, a research team at Yale University published their study on the ‘vaxx’ aftermath. Their report is titled: The COVID Vaccine Syndrome. The report documents how 71 % of the people in the study ended up having cardio problems and 69 % had neurological problems after getting the COVID vaccines. The problems range from mild to very severe.

We have the world’s leading cardiologist Dr. Peter McCollough reporting that there is an epidemic of myocarditis and other serious heart conditions that people are suffering from after receiving the COVID vaccine. Other cardiologists around the country are reporting young athletes having heart attacks and some are fatal after getting the COVID vaccine. Scores of international studies are reporting similar problems.

We now have evidence that immediately after taking office, President Joe Biden had his administration contact all of the social media platforms and warn them that if they didn’t censor people talking negatively about the vaccine, he would eliminate their Section 230 of the Communications Act that would leave them open to lawsuits and that would have the effect of destroying their platforms. The CDC, the FDA, the WHO and the NIH have all colluded in censoring anyone that questioned the vaccine. History has proven that it’s never the ‘good guys’ who practice censorship. It is literally unconstitutional and destroys our First Amendment Right of Free Speech.

And perhaps you remember Fauci, Gates and Biden lecturing us in public speeches that “If you get the vaccine, you won’t get COVID?” And, then it morphed into, “If you get the vaccine, you won’t end up in the hospital or die.” These lies have been exposed by countless studies and medical reports. Even Pfizer admitted in front of the British government that they “never tested the COVID vaccine stopped transmission.” All that talk about killing grandma if you didn’t get vaccinated and brought the virus home was lies. Since it doesn’t stop transmission, you can still spread COVID to grandma and anyone else. The vaccine has proven to be not only unsafe and ineffective, fully vaccinated people tend to get COVID more than the unvaccinated and tens of thousands are suffering now from heart conditions and auto-immune diseases. Don’t believe it? Do some deep, independent, open-minded research and possibly save yourself and loved ones from needless injuries and future medical problems.

Donzello Berelli

New Paltz