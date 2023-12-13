This holiday season you can experience all holiday festivities in one shot – and you don’t even have to get out of your car to do it. The Headless Horseman’s Frosty Fest returns with a drive through interactive experience of holiday lights, animations, music, actors, animatronics, and more. Experience Santa’s office – including his mail sorting room with thousands of letters to Santa – in the Magical Mansion. The Frosty Fest’s new Jingle and Jangle Stage Show features comedy, magic, and special effects, providing entertainment for the whole family.

Ticket holders will drive through an Enchanted Forest, watch a choreographed light show, and have the opportunity to take photos with characters like Bubbles the Christmas Bear, The Forest Snowmen, Mr. & Mrs. Frosty, Snowbear, The Gingerbread Man, The Candy Cane characters, Penguin, and Rudolph. Enjoy gift shopping, hot cocoa, and snacks while getting in the holiday spirit.

For tickets and information, visit afrostyfest.com.