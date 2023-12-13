Who can forget the sexy leg lamp, the yellow eyes of Scut Farkus, the triple-dog dare, and Santa merrily bellowing “ho ho ho” as he pushes a child down a slide with his boot? That great American work of Christmas nostalgia, A Christmas Story, will be brought to life with a Broadway-acclaimed musical adaptation this weekend at Woodstock Playhouse.

Journey back to the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, and follow the whimsical tale of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker. His heart is set on the ultimate Christmas gift—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Despite the repeated warning “You’ll shoot your eye out!” Ralphie’s determination leads him through a series of imaginative plans to obtain his dream gift. The comedic musical encapsulates valuable life lessons beyond “Be sure to drink your Ovaltine” – kids will learn about standing up to bullies, speaking out, appreciating family, and gratitude for those who impart life’s important lessons.

The Woodstock Playhouse presents this heartwarming story with its 2023 holiday cast, featuring remarkable talents from the regional company and Youth Actors from the New York Conservatory for the Arts. Head to woodstockplayhouse.org for tickets and information.