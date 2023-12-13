Step into a delightful twist on a classic tale as Shadowland Stages hosts a production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, lighting up your pre-holiday weekend with a dash of Austen charm. These shows mark the final chance to catch this vibrant sequel to Jane Austen’s beloved Pride and Prejudice, set two years after the iconic novel concludes.

Dive into the life of Mary Bennet, the often-overlooked middle sister, as she navigates her way through familial expectations and romantic adventures. The plot thickens with the arrival of an unexpected guest at the family’s Christmas celebration at Pemberley, igniting Mary’s quest for independence, intellectual companionship, and perhaps, the stirrings of love. Crafted with energy and wit by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Brendan Burke, this romantic comedy was penned to lift spirits and get laughs. It’s a breath of piney fresh air, especially if you’ve already enjoyed all the traditional Christmas stage productions.

Head to shadowlandstages.org for tickets and info.