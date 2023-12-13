Looking for an intimate, woodsy Woodstock holiday vibe-setter? Look no further than accomplished jazz guitarist and singer Perry Beekman, as his trio holds a special holiday concert at the Byrdcliffe Theater this Saturday. This festive evening will feature a delightful mix of holiday favorites and Great American Songbook classics. The concert holds the distinction of being the first holiday performance at the theater in years, following its recent renovation and winterization, and serves a dual purpose as a fundraiser to further enhance the theater’s acoustics.

The talented trio features Lou Pappas on bass and the Grammy-nominated pianist Scott Healy. Beekman is celebrated for a skillful blend of music and humor that’s as unique as the town of Woodstock itself. Adding to the excitement, Healy, known for his long tenure with the Conan O’Brien House Band, will debut his new composition, “The Byrdcliffe Boogie.” This concert is not just an opportunity to enjoy classic tunes and laughs, but your support contributes to the historic theater’s ongoing restoration.

Get tickets and more information at woodstockguild.org.