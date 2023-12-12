Struggling to obtain additional state money and facing potential service cutbacks, embattled HealthAlliance didn’t need more trouble. But the Kingston-based hospital announced on December 11 that it was mailing notification letters to patients whose information may have been involved in a data security breach discovered on October 12.

An investigation has determined that an unauthorized party had gained access to HealthAlliance’s IT network. The unauthorized party accessed and acquired files that contain patient information. The information may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, lab results, medications, and other treatment information, health insurance information, provider names, dates of treatment, and/or financial information.

HealthAlliance, a member of the WMCHealth network, is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection to patients whose Social Security numbers may have been involved. It says it has implemented additional safeguards to protect and monitor its systems.

HealthAlliance has established a dedicated toll-free call center to support individuals with questions about the incident. Patients can reach the toll-free call center at 877-879-3265, Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. except for major holidays. Information can also be found on HealthAlliance’swebsite at https://www.hahv.org.