Hurley’s town board voted 4-0 in a short special meeting December 11 to recognize the United Public Service Employees Union (UPSEU) as the collective bargaining representative for 20 town government employees, including two building inspectors, the secretary to the planning board, deputy clerk, town historian, supervisor’s secretary, bookkeeper, assessor, assessor’s aide, building clerk, town information officer, four court security officers, court clerk, transfer station attendant, deputy transfer station operator and recycling coordinator.

Negotiations toward a contract are to begin immediately.

While the UPSEU also represents highway department employees, the town hall and transfer station employees will be under a different bargaining unit.

“We’ve worked very hard to get this town to work properly and bring it up to the 21st century,” deputy supervisor Peter Humphries said after the meeting. “And they’re all in fear because they’re going to lose their jobs. We can’t have that happen, and they wanted to unionize to protect themselves.”

Planning and zoning clerk Maggie Colan said she inquired about the union after reading comments from supervisor-elect Mike Boms in the Daily Freeman about reviewing all the town employees. Every employee agreed to unionize, she said.

Boms defeated supervisor Melinda McKnight in the November election by 30 votes, 1211-1181, according to results certified December 6.

In the November 25 article, Boms said the amounts paid for the bookkeeper, public relations officer, planner and accounting firm have been among the divisive issues between Boms and McKnight.

Boms told the Freeman, “I’ve already asked a couple people in the area to go through all the hirees in the Town of Hurley and make recommendations to me.”

Colan saw that as a reason for unionization.

“That’s a threat to all our livelihoods,” said Colan, who said everyone in the town hall worked well with each other and treated each other like family. Prior to McKnight’s term, clerks were making $14 per hour, Colan said. Now they make $17 an hour. She said people like herself needed the job to earn a living and to serve the town.

McKnight said she and the town board had nothing to do with employees unionizing.

Boms doesn’t see it that way.

“This is a lame-duck administration,” he said. “She [McKnight] is trying to protect her political appointees,” Boms said.

Boms, who has been a member of three unions, said the unionization initiative was rammed through before the end of the year. He said accusations that he was going to come in and clean house couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, he simply wants to know what all the contracts entail.

“The rumors are I’m going to fire everybody. That’s crazy,” said Boms, who noted many of those decisions were up to the entire town board.

Boms dispelled a rumor that he will close the transfer station. Based on the state preliminary Superfund designation of the old landfill, the transfer station may need to be moved.

Humphries, who lost his seat by 126 votes, placing third in a four-way race for two seats, said he wanted to take advantage of a couple of vacancies to get back on the board.

Recently, councilmember Jana Martin resigned for family reasons. McKnight is accepting applications until noon December 27 through her secretary, supervisorsec@townofhurley.org.

Boms is seeking applicants to fill his own seat on the town board when he becomes supervisor. He asked that inquiries be sent to mboms3@gmail.com.

The town board will vote to choose the candidates to fill both seats.