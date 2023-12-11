The weather was perfect to enjoy Ole Savanah’s Christmas Spectacular! event at the restaurant’s Rondout Ice Rink in downtown Kingston last Saturday night.

The grandstands were filled to capacity with standing-room-only as people watched holiday-themed skating, musical performances, a tree lighting, a laser show and more. Special guest singer Jodi Amato opened the night followed by featured performers, including national and international champion ice skaters, 2022 winter Olympians, a fire dance performance by Infinity Fire and a Cirque du Soleil aerialist. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a special appearance and Michael Dell sang a selection of holiday favorites.

The ice rink is offering rental skates and winter enjoyment for families and friends. It will be refrigerated allowing it to be open during all weather conditions, even during unseasonably warm temperatures.

For more information, visit www.olesavannah.com