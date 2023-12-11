It was standing-room-only at the 119th Mendelssohn Club winter holiday concert at the venerable Old Dutch Church in Kingston held last Friday and Saturday evenings. The Mendelssohn Club was joined by the awarding-winning Kingston High School choir and Kingston High School brass choir for an uplifting, unforgettable performance that reflected this year’s theme of Peace in Every Land.

Some of the selections sung by the combined club members and Kingston High School choirs were Here We Come-A-Wassailing, a Hanukkah song One Light, various themes on “Fa-La-La” and the rousting finale of Mendelssohn’s Hallelujah! There was also audience participation with a sing-along.