This Sunday, The Lace Mill will resonate with the sounds of innovative jazz, as pianist John Blum and bassist Michael Bisio team up for a musical rendezvous. Witness a blend of rhythm and improvisation that will strike a chord with any jazz enthusiast.

John Blum, a New York City-born Jazz pianist/composer, brings over 30 years of international performance experience to the stage. Known for his dynamic and high-energy piano style, Blum’s technique is a unique mix, echoing the percussive elements of Cecil Taylor and McCoy Tyner with a rapid, linear structure. His performances are a fusion of various jazz genres, from boogie-woogie to free jazz, making his style distinct and unpredictable. Joining him is Michael Bisio, a bassist celebrated for his creative improvisation and deep understanding of jazz traditions. Bisio, with over 140 recordings to his name, is renowned for his expressive and physical playing style, which has garnered attention from critics and jazz lovers alike.