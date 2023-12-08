Annual Winter Faire by Mountain Laurel Waldorf School. Holiday Cheer, Crafters, Great Food, Outdoor Fun, Puppetry, Live Music and more The festivals and fairs play an important part in the education of the students at the school and also serve as a wonderful gesture of welcome and outreach to the greater community for which families serve as enthusiastic ambassadors. In this spirit, the Winter Faire Festival Committee prepares the annual Gift Making Faire and with the joyful participation of the parents of each class.

When: Sunday, December 10, 11 am-4 pm

Where: Mountain Laurel Waldorf School, 16 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz

More info: https://mountainlaurel.org/events/

The Polar Express. Set to the sounds of the motion picture, passengers will relive the classic story for a magical trip to the North Pole. Guests will enjoy hot chocolate and cookies served by dancing chefs. Santa and hihs elves board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas- a silver sleigh bell. Caroling and on board entertainment.

When: through December 29

Where: Catskill Mountain Railroad, 55 Kingston Plaza, Kingston

More info: https://catskillmountainrailroad.com

Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberly.

When: Through December 17, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm. Please check for special holiday schedule.

Where: Shadowland Theater, 157 Canal Street, Ellenville

More info: https://shadowlandstages.org

Holiday Fineries at the Wineries.

When: December 9 and 10, 11-5 pm.

Where: Shawangunk Wine Trail.

More info: https://www.shawangunkwinetrail.com/

A Christmas Story the Musical.

When: Saturday, December 16 at 7 pm, Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm

Where: The Woodstock Playouse, 103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

More info: www.woodstockplayhouse.org/charlie-brown-and-frosty

Into the Light. The Vanaver Caravan, in collaboration with Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, will usher in the holiday season with a family-friendly performance. All the magic of Arm-of-the-Sea Theater’s giant puppets with the celebratory vision of the Vanaver Caravan’s world dance repertoire. The fairytale-like story follows a young girl as she seeks to find joy and hope in the face of the waning winter light. The performance celebrates many of the world’s traditions; bringing light, joy and beauty into the darkest time of the year. Into the Light honors such holidays as Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, Yule, Winter Solstice, Sankta Lucia (Sweden) and Diwali (India) through dance and music

When: Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 at 2 & 4 pm

Where: The Rosendale Theater, 408 Main Street, Rosendale

More info: www.vanavercaravan.org

The Holly Berry Trail. The Junior League event has been going for two decades. Six Kingston homes decked out for the holiday make a trail of holiday cheer and splendor. It is sure to inspire your own decorating spirit.

When: December 9, 10 am-2 pm

Where: Trail-goers will pick up their wrist bands and maps at Halter Realty, 89 N. Front Street, Kingston. More info and to purchase tickets: www.Kingston.jl.org

or call Kristen (845) 943-0922

Barnwood 2023: A Pop-Up Queer Art Show & Sale.

When: Friday, December 8- Sunday, December 10.

Where: Camp Kingston, 36 St. James Street, Kingston.

More info: https://www.pinkstallionevents.com/barnwood/

Holiday Swing Dance with ClubSwing and Dance Lesson with Got2Lindy. All are welcome! No partner or experience needed to attend. Join the fun!

When: Saturday, December 9, beginner lesson 7:30-8:00 pm, dancing until 10:30 pm

Where: White Eagle Hall, 487 Delaware Ave, Kingston

More info: www.got2lindy.com

Holiday Craft & Book Faire. Handmade Crafts. Children’s Book Sale. Make your own broom or tin/blacksmith project. Hot food & drinks. Free to attend.

When: Sunday, December 10, 10 am-2 pm

Where: the Ashokan Center, 477 Beaverkill Road, Olivebridge

More info: http://ashokancenter.org

Wreaths Across America Wreath Day. Ceremony followed by laying of remembrance wreaths on Veterans graves. All are welcome to attend and/or volunteer to place wreaths.

When: December 16 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

When: New Paltz Rural Cemetary, 81 Plains Rd, New Paltz

More info: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NY0270

Belleayre Holiday Bazaar. Give the gift of the Catskills to your friends & loved ones! Get your holiday shopping done on the Mezzanine level of the Discovery Lodge with tons of unique gifts, handmade items, and more from local artisans in the region.

When: Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17 , 10 am-3 pm.

Where: Belleayre Mountain, 181 Galli Curci Rd. Highmount

More info: 845-254-5600 or

https://www.belleayre.com/event/holiday-bazaar/

Theater on the Road performances of A Christmas Carol. You’ve seen Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas from a theater seat. This season be a part of the story during Theatre On The Road’s interactive dinner-theatre performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This event features a three-course meal following a reception where guests meet Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Nephew Fred and carolers in authentic Victorian costume. Audience members are encouraged to interact with the Dickens’ characters throughout the performance. Adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic, the production is a tribute to the spirit of a traditional holiday, with script written by Theatre On The Road founders Frank and Kristen Marquette.

When: from now through December 20.

Where: Locations throughout the Hudson Valley

More info: www.murdercafe.net; for information call 845-475-7973.

Historic Holiday Market Fair. The Historical Society of Woodstock (HSW) will hold its annual Holiday Market Fair HSW’s exhibition space will be transformed into a Holiday Fair reminiscent of earlier times including the work of local artists, potters, weavers, jewelry makers, treats, wreaths and more — all on sale.

When: Saturday & Sunday, December 9 & 10, 10 am-3 pm.

Where: Historical Society of Woodstock, 20 Comeau Drive, Woodstock

More info: www.historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org