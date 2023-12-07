You’ve jingled, but have you ever jingled all the way? That’s what love is all about – Darlene Love, that is. Her “Love for the Holidays” concert this Saturday at Bearsville Theater will feature passionate performances of holiday classics from the beloved R&B singer whom David Letterman dubbed “The Queen of Christmas”.

Love’s career highlights include singing with legends like Sam Cooke, Elvis Presley, Sonny and Cher, and Dionne Warwick. She has topped Billboard charts with hits like “He’s a Rebel”, “The Boy I’m Gonna Marry” and the holiday anthem “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”. Love’s annual holiday performances have become a beloved tradition, making her a symbol of Christmas in New York City. Set a soulful tone for your holidays and pick up tickets at bearsvilletheater.com.