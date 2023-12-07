Two of our area’s most beloved word wranglers take the stage at the Mothership this Sunday for an afternoon of poetry and intellectual exercise.

Michael Brownstein is not only a poet and novelist but also a shamanic practitioner. What’s more Woodstock than that? Brownstein will delight the audience with new pieces and selections from his latest collections, Let’s Burn the Flags of All Nations and World on Fire.

Sparrow is a prolific writer with eleven books to his name, including titles like Small Happiness & Other Epiphanies and The Princeton Diary, brings his unique voice from the chipmunk-filled surroundings of Phoenicia, NY. His works have graced the pages of prestigious publications such as the New Yorker and the New York Times, but he is perhaps best known to our readers for his concise, hysterical and thought-provoking letters to the editor, consistently published in this newspaper for many years. Seriously, they are the highlight of this editor’s weekly reading. Sparrow essentially invented and perfected the witty tweet before Twitter existed – ironic considering his avian nom de plume.