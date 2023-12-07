Historic Huguenot Street turns into a winter wonderland this weekend thanks to the The 4th Annual Holiday Hoopla. Organized by the Town of New Paltz’s Office of Community Wellness, the event focuses on offering fun for the entire family to get in the holiday spirit. The event also provides valuable wellness resources to the community.

The parade takes off from New Paltz Middle School this weekend and will have an array of floats, live music, the Candy Cane Crew, and jugglers, continuing to downtown New Paltz where a Winter Carnival awaits. From face painting to a petting zoo to gingerbread house contests, there are no shortage of activities to do. Food trucks, a bouncy house, kids crafts, carnival games, and photos with Santa are just some options to choose from. The tree lighting of the New Paltz Community Tree will conclude the day’s activities. All activities are free and open to the public. Visit townofnewpaltz.org for information.