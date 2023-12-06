Thu. 12/7

Harana Market – Accord Opening. A community-driven food business that has spent many years cultivating the market into a safe space for the local queer, trans, AAPI and BIPOC communities. Check out their new location on Route 209 at Harana Market in Accord, all day.

On the Fly Story Slam: Grand Slam! at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9:30am.

The Nutcracker. For over 38 years, The Catskill Ballet Theatre has brought joy and wonder to the Hudson Valley with its production of The Nutcracker and returns to the stage this year for the first time since 2019 at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 9:45am, 12pm.

Preschool and Toddler Story Time at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Craft and Conversation at the Rosendale Library, 10am.

Virtual QI~ARTS with Celeste Graves Online via Zoom, 10am.

Traveling Light: Heart Healing with Dan Chung. Community gathering designed to open your heart and lighten your emotional baggage at the People’s Place in Kingston, 10:30am.

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

When Worms and Germs Compete, Who Wins? Presented by Speaker Dr. Vanessa Ezenwa of Yale University at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, 11am.

RUPCO’s 2023 Community Lunch Supportive Housing: Ushering in a New Era in the Face of Great Need at Novella’s in New Paltz, 11:30pm.

Restorative stretching with Kristen Farris. Beginner level class that releases anything that is not serving you in a positive way. Leave feeling revived at the People’s Place in Kingston, 12pm.

10th Annual NYBC Blood Drive at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Thurs-Gays at Ollie’s Pizza in High Falls, 12pm.

Crafted Harmony: Invasive Species Harvest & Windchime Workshop at The Environmental Cooperative in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Made in Kingston. The 11th Annual Celebration of Kingston’s Artist and Maker Community featuring over 60 local creatives at the YMCA in Kingston.

Teen D&D at Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Fiber Arts & Crafts Class for Children. This class offers an exploration of a variety of fiber arts and seasonal crafts: felting, weaving, knitting and more at Stony Hollow Farm in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Making Proud Choices at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Chronogram December Issue Launch Party at Left Bank Ciders in Catskill, 5pm.

From the Collection: First Year Curatorial Practice 2023. Comprises three exhibitions curated in groups by the MA candidates of the Class of 2025 at CCS Bard Galleries at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

The Pearl Moon Open Mic at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

Monthly Mending Nights: Recycled Ornament Making Workshop at Apres Maison in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Holding Space Opening Party. Gather together with the Holding Space community for mingling, music, and more at the opening day of Holding Space in Kingston, 6pm.

Jen Beagin Reading at Morningbird Cafe in Kinderhook, 6pm.

Anatomy of a Fall at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

Meet the Artist Lecture Series with Marvin Heiferman at CPW in Kingston, 6pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Nuge Bros at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Pajama Storytime for the Library at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Ben Bennett/Ben Vida / Fred Lonberg-Holm / Eternities (Katie Porter & Bob Bellerue) / Spreaders at the Shirt Factory in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Get Down To Business. A new type of entrepreneur support group + creative think tank at BarnFox Kingston, 6:30pm.

Book Reading and Performance: Niagara Falls. An evening of performers who write, and writers who perform at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Toastmasters Meeting. Want to become a better public speaker, communicator and leader? Toastmasters clubs offer a learn-by-doing communication and leadership building experience at the Wallkill Hook Ladder & Hose Co, 7pm.

Readers Choice Book Group at the Esopus Library, 7pm.

Anjimile / Willis Ross at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Follow the Lieder: World Premiers of Ten New Songs at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Body Concepts at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

The Mahavishnu Project: The Complete Birds of Fire at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Final Choral Concert at Julien J. Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Dirty Mae and The Wynotte Sisters Holiday Show at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Fri. 12/8

Barnwood 2023: Pop-Up Gallery Show and Sale at Camp Kingston, 11am.

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Make a Wooden Block Plane at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9:30am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Meditation at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 10am.

USB’s Saugerties Branch Winter Festival at Ulster Savings Bank in Saugerties, 11am.

Homeschooling Coop for All Ages Meet-Ups at the Gardiner Library, 11am.

The Nutcracker at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Collectors Exchange Fine Art Auction at the James Cox Gallery in Woodstock, 1pm.

A Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights in Quimby Theater at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, 1pm.

Catskill Ukulele Group at Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

DIY Snow Globes at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Mid-Hudson Music Together Rhythm Kids (Ages 4-8) at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 3:30pm.

Art Afternoon at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Random Acts of Kindness Creative Workshop for Kids and Teens with Artist Michelle Cortez at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Woodstock Book Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Movie Night: How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Esopus Library, 4pm.

Food Pop-Up: Crispin Dopamine Serving Venezuelan Tequeño at the Rose Hill Farm Taproom in Red Hook, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Chess Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Monthly Star Party at Lake Taghkanic State Park in Ancram, 4:30pm.

“Unfurling as We Are:” Kingston High School Seniors Create and Exhibit Artwork with the Help of Local Non-Profits at the Neighborhood Print Studio in the Pajama Factory, 5pm.

Opening Reception: BFA II Thesis Exhibition at the Samuel Dorsky Museum at SUNY New Paltz, 5pm.

Classical Music Concert from the Orphee Musique Program in Paris. Supported by the Catskill Mountain Foundation at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock, 6pm.

A Holiday on Huguenot Street and Christmas Market. This annual fundraiser Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Gnome Night Workshop at Live Inspired Art – Dance – Fitness in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Self-Embodied Singles Mingle. Deepen your understanding of relationship patterns, process experiences related to dating & commitment, & connect & bond with other humans at Evolutionary Holistic Healing in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Anatomy of a Fall at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Adult Zumba Classes at New Paltz Community Center, 6:45pm.

Nicer Days Presents an Evening of Electronic Dance Music: Jack the Human J-Blu / Allie Young / Tall Glass at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 7pm.

Barnwood Blue Ball Opening Party. Drinks, bites, and entertainment by Mizzaddy and DJ Go Go Gadget at Camp Kingston, 7pm.

Mindell Dubansky on American Decorated Paper at D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Bourbon Sprawl at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Jim Morrison’s 80th Birthday Celebration at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7pm.

Ryan Davis / Roadhouse Band / Workers Comp at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Nutcracker at UPAC in Kingston, 7pm.

Lila Blue / Phillip Roebuck / Saskia Lane at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Carapace Pierced Margaret Pinto Solo Exhibition at MAPSpace in Rye, 7pm.

Mark Lerner / John Burdick at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

AWA’s Kwanzaa Celebration at SUNY New Paltz, 7pm.

Live Improv Show by Hudson Valley Improv: The Holiday Smack Down at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Body Concepts at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Joe Louis Walker at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Holidelic. A sensational holiday funk revue that will electrify your senses at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 8pm.

Emily King at The Local in Saugerties, 8pm.

Little Women at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Bobby Previte / Fred Lonberg-Holm / Mat Maneri at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Sonny Rock’s Pro Jam #36 at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Charlie Berens: Goold Old Fashioned Tour at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead Tribute) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Sugar Plum Disco at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Female Fiesta at Seasoned Delicious in Lake Katrine, 10pm.

Sat. 12/9

Tannersville Holiday Stroll. Spend the day strolling up and down Main Street while shopping, sipping, eating, and enjoying all the holiday fun that Tannersville has to offer on Main Street in Tannersville, all day.

Buy Nothing Day Sale. Gently-used, like-new items for your gift giving needs at the New Paltz Friends Quaker Meeting House in New Paltz, 9am.

Holiday Open House. Decorations, Children’s Reading Festival, and

Live Music. Don’t miss this full day of free holiday events at the FDR Presidential Library in Hyde Park, 9am.

The Fuller Holiday Market at the Fuller Building in Kingston, 10am.

Christkindlemarkt. Local vendors and a cafe serving German specialties and other light fare at Kingston Maennerchor and Damenchor, 10am.

Local Artists Holiday Craft Fair at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Holiday Tours at Locust Grove. See 20 decorated trees throughout 25 rooms at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Barnwood 2023: Pop-Up Gallery Show and Sale at Camp Kingston, 10am.

Holiday Sale in the Ceramics Studio at the Byrdcliffe Barn in Woodstock, 10am.

4th Annual Festival of Wreaths Vendor & Craft Fair at Montgomery C. Smith Elementary School in Hudson, 10am.

Holiday Craft Fair at the Olive Free Library, 10am.

Ukulele Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 10am.

Boden USA Sample Sale at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 10am.

Intro to Chair Caning at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Holiday Market Fair at the Historical Society of Woodstock, 10am.

Build an Acoustic Guitar at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Holly Berry Trail Hosted by the Junior League of Kingston. A holiday home tour with local homes decked out in their finest holiday splendor that’s guaranteed to inspire your own decorating spirit throughout Kingston, 10am.

African Drum at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 10:30am, 11:30am.

Tech Time at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 10:30am.

Artists and Makers Handmade Holiday Market. Weekend long market for holiday shopping, community, stories, craft, music, hot cocoa, and more at ArtPort Kingston, 11am.

HeartMoves – Creativity, Wellness and Community Building: A Live Experience with Paul Widerman at ASK Kingston, 11am.

Community Coffee Hours at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 11am.

Holiday Portraits at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 11am.

Decorative Twig Star Workshop at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Japanese Story Hour at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Holiday Market at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 11am.

Kingston Repair Cafe at Clinton Avenue Methodist Church in Kingston, 11am.

Kiva Dance at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 11am.

Crafty Kids Holiday Party at Clermont State Historic Site in Germantown, 11am.

Beginner Crochet at Yarn Farm Kingston, 11:30am.

Chili Fest, Holiday Party, and the Circles of Friendship Exhibition Auction at the Pine Hill Community Center, 12pm.

4th Annual Holiday Hoopla Parade & Winter Carnival at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 12pm.

Dancing with the Bear Holiday Party at the Rosendale Theatre, 12pm.

Brunch: The Frost Duo at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Make Your Own Gifts!: A Seasonal Workshop Series at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

American Red Cross CPR Training at St. Andrew’s Episocal in New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Super Special Creation Station at the Gardiner Library, 12:30pm.

Met Live: Florencia en al Amazonas at the Moviehouse in Millerton, 12:55pm.

Graveside Holiday Decorating Party. Help deck the Graveside halls with boughs of holly at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 1pm.

Athens Victorian Stroll 2023. Musical performances, arts and craft vendors offering wonderful holiday gifts, historic open houses, homemade sweet treats and hot chocolate, spirits tastings, and food specials at local restaurants throughout the town at the Athens Cultural Center, 1pm.

Collage Workshop With Joan Ffolliott at ASK Kingston, 1pm.

Viola Recital: Elizabeth Chernyak at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1pm.

Kids Holiday Craft Market at BrookeLane in Kingston, 1pm.

Titian at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 1:30pm.

Woodstock Poetry Society Reading at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Into the Light: Holiday Spectacular. The Vanaver Caravan, in collaboration with Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, lights up the holiday season with a vibrant spectacular for all ages at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm, 4pm.

Upcycled Ornament Workshop at Found & Fixed Hudson Valley in Highland, 2pm.

Transformative Mixed-Media Mandala Workshop With Susan Togut at ASK Kingston, 2pm.

Body Concepts at the Fisher Center LUMA Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm, 7:30pm.

Beginner Knitting at Yarn Farm Kingston, 2pm.

Calm Calligraphy for the Holidays. Create a little calm this holiday season and make your own beautiful greeting cards, gift bags, and tags with brush calligraphy at One Epic Place in New Paltz, 2pm.

The Nutcracker at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 2pm, 7:30pm.

The Holiday Show Artist’s Reception at The Lockwood Gallery in Kingston, 3pm.

L’Chaim to Light: a Hanukkah Celebration. Smorgasbord of Jewish-made ciders and wines, an assortment of Jewish culinary classics & klezmer tunes by Chai at Sideways in Ellenville, 3pm.

Little Rock at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Season of Light by Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, 4pm.

The Nutcracker at UPAC in Kingston, 4pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh Get Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Church Fundraiser Paint Class and Dinner at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Poughkeepsie, 4:30pm.

Folk. Fantasy. Folly. French, Catalán and American songs and piano music with Amanda Boyd and Timothy Dunne at the Martin Van Buren Hall in Kinderhook, 5pm.

Error Code: Bolts, Bytes and Betrayal – A Sci-fi Puppet Noir Mystery at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 5pm.

PHOTOcentric 2023: Hiding in Plain Sight at Garrison Art Center,5pm.

Matthew Izzo Artist Reception at Tannersville Works, 5pm.

Youth Group. Come on out on the 2nd Saturday of every month to meet some young people who are exploring their faith and having some fun at Christ the King Charismatic Episcopal Church in New Paltz, 6pm.

BAU Gallery December Opening at BAU in Beacon, 6pm.

Christmas Spectacular at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 6pm.

Caroling to the Cows. Enjoy the holiday warmth of spirit at Churchtown Dairy in Hudson, 6pm.

Ars Choralis Presents “Magnificent Magnificats” at Holy Cross Santa Cruz Church in Kington, 7pm.

What’s in a Key? The Bard Conservatory Orchestra at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Small Business Holiday Party at The Tavern at Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Setting / Primitive Air / Decimus at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Brighton Beat at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Soul City at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Swing Dancing with the Bear Holiday Party. Swing into the Holiday Spirit! Join the Vanaver Caravan for a swing dance workshop and holiday dance party with a special guest appearance by the beloved Arm of the Sea Bear puppet from Into the Light at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Holiday Swing Dance with ClubSwing and Got2Lindy Lesson at White Eagle Hall in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Michael Moss: Ensemble Bows at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Allison Russell at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Music of The Rolling Stones with John Gullo & His All-Star Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Little Women at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Darlene Love: “Love for the Holidays” at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fools Mass by Dzieci Theatre at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

John Tesh & His Big Band: A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 8pm.

Silent Disco at The Local in Saugerties, 8pm.

Holidelic at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 8pm.

Last Exit: Pearl Jam Tribute at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

PEST at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Gottasee at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 12/10

The Art of Collaboration With Joan Ffolliott and Charles Purvis at ASK Kingston, 10am.

Barnwood 2023: Pop-Up Gallery Show and Sale at Camp Kingston, 10am.

The Ashokan Center’s 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Faire at the Ashokan Center in Woodstock, 10am.

Darn It All Crochet with Cal Patch at Yarn Farm Kingston, 10am, 2pm.

QMoB Queer Men’s Coffee Klatch at WYLDE Hudson, 10:30am.

Bard Math Circle Meet-Up at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 10:30am.

Winter Gift Making Fair at the Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, 11am.

Community Coffee Hours at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 11am.

Bluegrass Brunch with Conor Wenk at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Meet The Author: Aki Ashe at Barnes & Noble in Kingston, 12pm.

Holiday Tours at Mount Gulian in Beacon, 12pm.

Brunch: Kate Prascher at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Make Your Own Gifts!: A Seasonal Workshop Series at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

Jazz Brunch with Indigo Trio at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Commander Madness at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Poetry Reading. Authors and poets Michael Brownstein and Sparrow will read recent poems; free and refreshments served at the Mothership in Woodstock, 2pm.

“Kids Have Music” Columbia County Youth Showcase at Spencertown Academy, 2pm.

2023 Holiday Cookie Swap. Bring 3 dozen cookies to swap, taste, socialize, and drink hot cocoa at Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 2pm.

Democratic Committee Meet & Greet at the Sarah Hull Hallock Free Library in Milton, 2pm.

Titian at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 2pm.

The Nutcracker at UPAC in Kingston, 2pm.

Accessing Your Healer Within With Darlene Van de Grift at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 2pm.

Finding Christmas at The Palace Theatre in Albany, 2pm.

Into the Light: Holiday Spectacular at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm, 4pm.

New Paltz Ballet at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 2pm, 7:30pm.

Michael Brownstein and Sparrow at The Mothership in Woodstock, 2pm.

Ballet: The Nutcracker at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 2pm.

Past Lives Screening + Director Q&A at the Bearsville Theater, 3pm.

“Twas the Night!” Author Talk and Book Signing. Celebrate the 200th Birthday of this beloved Christmas poem with author Pamela McColl at the Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Little Women at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Nutcracker, Short and Sweet at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 3pm.

Making Botanical Bitters with Jessica Williams at the Gardiner Library, 3pm.

Jose Lopez and Chosen Style at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Twice monthly free community collage workshops at Chromatic Studios in Midtown Kingston, 4pm.

John Blum and Michael Bisio at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 4pm.

Ars Choralis Presents “Magnificent Magnificats” at Overlook United Methodist Church in Woodstock, 4pm.

Orlando, My Political Biography at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4pm.

Rhinecliff Light Up Night. Families line their street front with luminaria as people walk through the hamlet, socialize, enjoy complimentary hot cider, and holiday cookies. Pick up light-up kits at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 5pm.

Error Code: Bolts, Bytes and Betrayal – A Sci-fi Puppet Noir Mystery at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 5pm.

Concert Series Walt Michael & Co. at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge

Queerly Sundays at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

Healing Sound Journey with Paul Campbell at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 5pm.

Outdoor Chanukah Celebration at Village Hill in New Paltz, 5pm.

A Christmas Carol. Step into the enchanting world of “A Christmas Carol” and experience the timeless tale of redemption, festive cheer, and heartwarming moment at The Tavern at Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, 5pm.

Quartet A at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Maxwell Miranda Parsley’s Christmas Special 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre of Upstate Films in Saugerties, 7pm.

Instrumental Arts Program Recital Chapel of the Holy Innocents at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Dance, Music, Poetry: A New Waste Land with Thanks to T.S. Eliot at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Party Around a Piano with Lance Horne at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Marky Ramone’s Holiday Blitzkrieg at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Jerry Vivino’s All-Stars: Jingle Bell Jazz and More at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Redshift Trio / Tyler Wood & Friends at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Elizabeth Lee / Bet Williams at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 12/11

Human Rights and Cross-Strait Relations at the W15 Café at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 9am.

Chair Exercise Class with Anne Rogers at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Toddler Storytime at Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Staying in Place at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Snow Much Fun Story Time at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Women’s Meditation Group at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Knitters Nook at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Drop-In Tech Time at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Story & Craft: Snowflakes at the Saugerties Public Library, 3:30pm.

Elting Book Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Making Proud Choices at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Fitness Hour at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Orlando, My Political Biography at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 1:30pm.

1:1 & Group Studio Class: Beginner to Advanced Garment & Construction at the Made X Hudson Factory in Catskill, 5:30pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Integral Breathwork: Unlocking The Body’s Wisdom. Experiential journey where we will use Integral Breath Therapy to deepen trust in your body’s natural expression at Marbletown Multi-Arts in Stone Ridge, 6pm.

Anatomy of a Fall at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

Wood Door Hanger Paint Class. Fun-filled paint class where you can unleash your creativity and decorate your own unique door hanger at Duces Grill in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft and Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays Tournament at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Motherless Daughters Support Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Winter Light. Join Poet and Poughkeepsie Resident Gina R. Evers for an evening of exploring and writing poetry at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie. 7pm.

Koekje, Cooky, or Cookie? A History of American Christmas Cookies with The Food Historian Online via Zoom, 7pm.

Library Late Night for SUNY Students at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Virtual Conversational French Class with Celine Lana Sahulka at the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Center for Moving Image Arts Presents: Melancholia at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

h. pruz / Dead Gowns / The Fascinating Chimera Project at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Chamber Jazz I at the Julien J. Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del (Upstairs Lounge) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 12/12

Mid-Hudson Music Together Mixed Age (0-5) at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 9:30am.

Hands-On Wooden Boat Restoration: Rowboat Recanvassing at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet: Fiscal Map Workshop at the

Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn, 10am.

Signing Friends ASL Playgroup at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Open Playgroup at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Storytime at the Tivoli Free Library, 10:30am.

Caregiving Through the Holidays at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society, 11am.

Holiday Book Sale at Town of Ulster Library, 12pm.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

French Conversation with Claudine Brenner at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Town of Ulster Library Book Club at the Town of Ulster Library, 1pm.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 2:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

An Arctic Art Affair: Seasonal Drawing for Kids with David Goldin at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

After School Legos at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Brick Builders at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Write Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Adult Craft Night at the Esopus Library, 5pm.

Hudson Valley Holiday Party. Join the planning community of the Lower and Mid-Hudson Valley at our first annual holiday party at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Dungeons and Dragons Meet Up for Teens with the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Adult Hip Hop at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

The Queer BIPOC Intersection at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

120/60/Ozu: Late Autumn. A special free screening of legendary director Yasujiro Ozu’s 1960 film at the Old Dutch Church, 7pm.

Virtual Community Writing Workshop with Grace Bialecki with the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Immediate Family at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

The Sun Ra Ensemble at Blum Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick at the Palace Theatre in Albany, 7pm.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7:30pm.

Chamber Jazz II at the Julien J. Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Tuesday Meditation at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Music of Fanny Hensel and Felix Mendelssohn at Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Wed. 12/13

Community Yoga with Amy Laber at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Story Time with Jason at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

Connect & Play at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Magic Movement: Toddlers with Caregivers at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Yoga at the Olive Free Library, 10:30pm.

Story Time at the Esopus Library, 11am..

Tech Help at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 12pm.

Mah Jongg Group at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Tea Time Book Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Basic Lap Loom Weaving a Yarn Farm Kingston, 3pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

LGBTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Body Balance With Kathy Murphy at the People’s Place in Kingston, 4:15pm.

Kingston Land Trust Year End Celebration at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 5pm.

Knit Night at Yarn Farm Kingston, 5pm.

Chair Yoga at the Hurley Library, 5:30pm.

Virtual Qi Gong with Paul Bloom Online via Zoom, 6pm.

Wargaming Get Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: Lost Caverns of Ixalan at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Real Estate Networking \ Year-End Drink Mixer Party at Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Holiday Bling Boards at Blue Collar Brewery in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Not Holiday TC Party at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 6pm.

Close Up: Another Body with Editors Rabab Haj Yahya and Isabel Freeman at Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 6:30pm.

Acoustic Supper Club with Bluestone Quarry at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Coming Together: Black History is American History at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Christmas Trivia at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Climate Study Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Drag Bingo at Paula’s Runway Cafe in Wappingers Falls, 6:30pm.

Arone Dyer (Album Release) / My Tree / Lily Konigsberg at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

The Nerds at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Rixey / JK Vanderbuilt at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Brian Mitchell & Friends at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.