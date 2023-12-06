You wouldn’t believe the talent that exists right in your own backyard. The 11th annual Made in Kingston takes place on Thursday evening, showcasing and celebrating all things handcrafted, fabricated, or manufactured in Kingston. Over 60 local artists will table the event at the YMCA, from handmade soap to fresh Mexican food to coffee. After shifting to an online model during the pandemic, the tradition returned in person last year, with the event getting bigger every year.

The lineup this year includes an a capella chorus of LGBTQ+ and allied singers, traditional Son Jarocho from Veracruz Mexican, Kwanzaa Traditions, Chanukah Menorah Lighting, Cajun music, and Lara Hope’s Gold Hope Duo. Each year, a $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a Kingston High School senior who is majoring in art or technology, thanks to raffle ticket sales, vendor fees, and sponsors. The event partners with Zero To Go to ensure zero waste. The event is free and open to the public.

Visit madeinkingstonny.com for more information.