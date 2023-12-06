Holiday vibes will be strong at Ole Savannah’s Christmas Spectacular, a dazzling celebration set to illuminate Kingston’s waterfront. The spacious restaurant gets more ambitious with its holiday events each year, and this year they’ll be bringing in Olympic skating talent to honor what is perhaps the core of their Christmas Spectacular, the Rondout Ice Rink. Each year, Ole Savannah defies their Southern-style branding by putting up an ice rink outside their establishment, to the delight of Kingstoners who would otherwise have to go to Saugerties to skate.

The evening’s entertainment lineup will be headlined by national and international figure skating champions, including aforementioned stars from the 2022 Winter Olympics. The spectacle continues with a fiery dance performance by Infinity Fire and an awe-inspiring aerial act from a Cirque du Soleil artist. Special appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to accept any last-minute gift requests. Organized by World Ice Events under the guidance of renowned figure skating champion and choreographer Rosanna Tovi, this event promises a blend of top-shelf performances and holiday spirit. More details are available at olesavannah.com.