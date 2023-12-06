Art meets identity at Barnwood 2023, a vibrant Pop-Up Queer Erotic Art Show and Sale showcasing original works from over 30 queer artists. The exhibition, curated by Stephan Hengst and Big Gay Hudson Valley & Pink Stallion Events, is a bold celebration of the male form, ranging from nude to lewd. Barnwood is more than just an art show; it’s a platform promoting the talents of queer artists and making their art accessible and affordable for everyone.

Featured artists bring a diverse range of styles and mediums. JJ Quinn, a queer trans pop artist, dazzles with his whimsical figures and saturated colors in acrylics and mixed media. Joe Kraft, a Chicago-based artist with a BFA in Ceramics, showcases his love for drawing and printmaking. Melissa Wilkinson, an academic artist with an impressive track record in galleries both nationally and internationally, splits her time between Massachusetts and the Hudson Valley. David Rafael Moldonado offers a unique experience with his artworks that reveal hidden layers under blacklight, exploring the duality of masculinity. These artists, along with many others, create a tapestry of queer expression that is both provocative and engaging.

The event also includes opening night and “after dark” parties. You can find all the event details at biggayhudsonvalley.com.