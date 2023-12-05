Wrap yourself in the joy of creativity at the Winter Gift Making Fair this Sunday at the Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz. This cozy, community-focused event promises a day filled with handcrafted happiness and festive fun for all ages. Attendees can dive into the spirit of the season by creating unique, heartfelt gifts such as beeswax candles, window stars, wreaths, menorahs, pomanders, and ornaments. These crafts, made from simple and natural materials, are perfect for adding a personal touch to your holiday giving.

The fair also features a vibrant marketplace of local artisans and students showcasing their talents with a wide array of crafts for sale. From jewelry to toys, decorative items, and even functional ceramics, one-of-a-kind gifts will be waiting at every turn. As you browse and craft, enjoy the lively atmosphere with an enchanting puppet show, live music, and a community sing-along. And don’t forget to indulge in the delicious treats on offer, including an outdoor BBQ, roasted chestnuts, homemade desserts, and hot apple cider, ensuring a day full of warmth, creativity, and community cheer. Visit mountainlaurel.org for details.