Despite the heavy and prolonged rain that was predicted, people came out and enjoyed the festivities at Saugerties’ annual Holiday in the Village on Sunday, December 3.

Although there weren’t horse-drawn carriage rides or caroling by strolling members of the Saugerties High School choir, Sawyers Motors hosted toy and bicycle raffles at the Reis parking lot and there were various indoor activities to see. The Saugerties Library hosted the popular Festival of Trees exhibit and there was a craft fair and market, and holiday activities at the Boys & Girls Club. The Kiersted House was beautifully decorated and Santa Claus had a place of honor at the Dutch Barn, along with the Hope Farm Petting Zoo. The Ulster Ballet Company gave two free performances at The Orpheum Theater that were standing-room-only. And the village shop windows were a delight to experience.

The community tree and Menorah lighting was scheduled to be held at the Reis parking lot along with the traditional fireman’s parade of lights, followed by a tree lighting at Seamon Park.

The event is sponsored by the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce.