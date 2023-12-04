Rain didn’t dampen the fun and excitement of the enchanting Snowflake Festival held in the uptown historic Stockade District of Kingston on Friday, December 1. The event, sponsored by numerous local businesses, marked the commencement of the festive holiday season.

There was an array of holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering holiday treats and hot beverages to visitors. Every child received a sparkling red light to usher in Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrived on an antique fire truck decked out in holiday lights to light the uptown holiday tree and then meet with children of all ages at the Senate House Barn. Dozens of shiny new bicycles were raffled off at Peace Park and each winner received a safety helmet and a lock.

There were Victorian carolers, dancers, fiddlers, horse-drawn carriage rides, a fire torch juggler, ice sculptures and much more. New this year were an aerialist, four fairytale princesses and a NY PhotoBus to capture family memories.