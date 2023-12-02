A sweetgum tree was planted at the Rondout Neighborhood Center on Broadway. An Eastern redbud was planted at Kingston’s city hall during a Native American ceremony. Four cherry trees were planted at Academy Green to replace trees that had suffered storm damage.

In 2023, Kingston’s program installed 38 street trees, using funds from a DEC grant program and the annual city budget.

According to mayor Steve Noble, the city takes great pride in its trees. “As we all well know, trees have multiple positive benefits for everything from health to environment to beautification,” he said.

He encouraged residents to participate. Applications are now open for spring plantings. Go to www.kingston-ny.gov/Trees.

Planning director Suzanne Cahill said that Kingston, a Tree City, has “maintained a strong commitment to the preservation and care [of trees] for the urban environment. A May 2018 tree inventory identified 3937 total trees within the city street right-of-way and maintained parkland areas. It identified 1198 vacant sites appropriate for new tree plantings. A total of 116 different species recorded throughout the city.

An August 2023 $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s forest service will allow the city to hire a full-time urban forester.