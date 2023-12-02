Funds from the City of Kingston’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant to the tune of $49,500 were split three ways last Friday, December 1 among the Kingston Waterfront Business Association, the Kingston Uptown Business Association (KUBA) and the Midtown Business Alliance. Intended to “support Kingston’s many attractions,” the money will be used for business promotion.

“We are profoundly grateful to the City of Kingston,” said Chris Baker of the Kingston Waterfront Business Association (WBA), “for directly entrusting the Kingston Waterfront Business Association and our close partners in Midtown and Uptown with the resources to build up our community and collective futures.”

Baker noted that the WBA was working in tandem with anchor businesses which had survived the pandemic as well as fledgling businesses which had “breathed life into empty storefronts” to put the Rondout Creek neighborhood on the map.

Miles Crettien of the Midtown Business Alliance (MBA) said that small businesses underlay the fabric of the local economy and pledged that the MBA would continue its work to support them.

“KUBA is honored,” said Miriam Gibbons, of KUBA. She praised the mayor and his staff.

“Our local businesses are what make our community unique,” said Kingston mayor Steve Noble. “They drive our economy, they serve our residents, and they attract visitors. Supporting local business is an essential use of our ARPA funding.”