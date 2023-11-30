This Saturday, the Colony in Woodstock offers a unique twist on a timeless holiday tale with It’s a Wonderful Life: The Live Radio Play. Picture yourself transported to the golden age of radio, as five talented actors, donned in 1940s attire, bring the beloved characters of Bedford Falls to life. This isn’t just a play; it’s an immersive experience that recreates the charm and warmth of a live radio broadcast. The poignant story of George Bailey, a man overwhelmed by life’s challenges and on the brink of despair on Christmas Eve, will unfold before your eyes.

Enhanced by live music and sound effects, this 90-minute production by Theatre on the Road is an authentic journey to a simpler time. Enjoy a heartening reminder of faith, hope, and the unbreakable spirit of community, perfect for ushering in the holiday season in an increasingly fractured social landscape. A cash bar and full menu will be available. For more, see colonywoodstock.com.