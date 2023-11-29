Get ready to thread your way through creativity at Unison’s Craft Fair. This annual showcase, a staple in the local art scene, is back with a twist. This time, it’s not just about the seasoned makers; student artisans from the nearby college are joining the fray, bringing fresh perspectives to the fair’s vibrant tapestry of crafts.

Set to unfold over the weekend, the fair promises a treasure trove of handmade wonders. From the delicate shimmer of jewelry to the cozy charm of quilts, and the earthy allure of pottery, there’s something for everyone. And that’s just the beginning – imagine guitars that sing of craftsmanship, jams and pickles bursting with homemade goodness, artistic cards, and aromatic herbs. While exploring these creations, a $5 suggested donation at the door helps fuel Unison’s artistic endeavors and supports their upcoming move to a new headquarters. SUNY New Paltz Students and children under 12 can enjoy this creative feast free of charge. This event isn’t just a fair; it’s a celebration of local talent and community spirit. Head to The College Terrace for the festivities, and to unisonarts.org for more info.