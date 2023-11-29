No local holiday tradition stuffs so much Christmas cheer into a two-hour window than Uptown Kingston’s Snowflake Festival.

Tree lighting with Santa kicks things off on North Front Street at 6pm, and on this street you’ll also see ice carvings, a fire juggler and an aerialist. Kids can meet Santa afterward at the Senate House grounds. Mrs. Claus will be posted up in the lobby of Ulster Savings Bank, joined by the Coach House Players. Snag campfire s’mores in the bank’s parking lot. There will be a photo bus on Wall Street, horse and carriage rides on John Street, and a comedic juggler at Senate Garage.

The main entertainment will be musical and dramatic performances happening all over Uptown, including traditional Victorian carolers, the Bond Street Stilt Band, KHS Brass Choir, fairytale princesses, Theatre on the Road, Dover Boys Quartet, YMCA Preschoolers, Tara Sanders Vocals, Diamond Dance Co., CCE Energy Dance Co., YWCA Jam Band, Utown Swing, CCE Drums, Rhythm Generation, Strawberry Hill Fiddlers, and Key of Q Chorus.

Yes, all of that is happening within two hours – and we probably missed a few things. Head to kuba.network/snowflake for all the details.