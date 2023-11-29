This Wednesday, the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties transforms into a stage for storytelling and remembrance, as it hosts a special event for the book release of Crossing Divides: My Journey to Standing Rock by the late and locally beloved Vernon Benjamin. Guest speakers and artists will bring to life Benjamin’s inspiring journey to the 2016 Standing Rock protests. This isn’t just a book launch; it’s a tribute to a man whose life was as varied and vibrant as the roles he embraced – from journalist and local supervisor to a passionate civic leader.

Benjamin, known for his seminal work, The History of the Hudson River Valley, embarked on a life-altering journey to Standing Rock at 70. This event promises to be a mosaic of powerful voices and visual narratives, featuring readings by Patrick Wadden of Arm-of-the-Sea Theater and Jared Reinmuth, an accomplished actor. Attendees will get insights from Wes Gillingham of Catskill MountainKeeper and Chase Iron Eyes, a pivotal figure in the Standing Rock protests. Together, they’ll weave a narrative that honors Benjamin’s spirit and continues the conversation on environmental activism. This poignant book release, co-sponsored by Upstate Films and Inquiring Minds Bookstore, is more than a commemoration; it’s a beacon of inspiration, echoing Benjamin’s profound journey and the enduring impact of his final work.