In a significant law enforcement operation, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the dismantling of a major drug trafficking ring that was alleged to be distributing a range of narcotics in several counties across the state. The operation resulted in the indictment of 25 individuals on a total of 164 charges. Law enforcement agencies recovered over three kilograms of cocaine, approximately 40 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, four handguns, two large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, and more than $50,000 in cash.

The drug trafficking network, which operated in Rensselaer, Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Dutchess counties, faced a coordinated effort by various state and local law enforcement agencies led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF). This year-long investigation involved extensive covert surveillance and wiretaps on more than two dozen target phones to root out dealers distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Capital Region and other parts of New York state.

Attorney General Letitia James expressed her commitment to combating drug-related addictions and overdoses, stating, “These individuals trafficked a deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that has claimed lives and poisoned communities across our state.” She thanked the various law enforcement agencies for their collaboration in the operation.

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement, emphasizing the impact of their actions in curbing drug trafficking. Troy Police Department Chief Daniel DeWolf also commended the operation, highlighting the detrimental effects of illegal drug distribution on communities.

Central figures in the narcotics distribution network included Alexander Torres and Yamillet Galarza, who police say frequently partnered to acquire and sell heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in Rensselaer County. Torres, one of the key suspects, was found by law enforcement to have multiple sources for cocaine and narcotics, which he distributed to a network of customers in the Capital Region. He also allegedly attempted to import cocaine from Puerto Rico by mailing it to his residence concealed inside an encyclopedia.

Efrain Acevedo, another major player in the operation, operated a restaurant called “El Coqui” in Troy, where he sold narcotics to customers and used the establishment to stash narcotics and proceeds.

The operation also revealed heroin and fentanyl packages marked with the phrase “American Gangster” and a significant quantity of cocaine.

Today’s takedown is part of the Attorney General’s SURGE Initiative (Suburban and Upstate Response to the Growing Epidemic), aimed at combating violent drug trafficking. Since its inception in 2017, SURGE has led to the apprehension of 934 alleged traffickers.

The indictment, unsealed in Rensselaer County Court, includes 164 counts against the defendants, charging them with various crimes related to narcotics trafficking, including Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The defendants listed in the indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. They include:

Efrain Acevedo, Troy, NY – 33 years old

Raul Baez, Schenectady, NY – 36 years old

Erick Baez, Schenectady, NY – 35 years old

Jose Cintron, Troy, NY – 37 years old

Elvis Colon, Troy, NY – 45 years old

Javier Colon, Philadelphia, PA – 51 years old

Mercedes Danahy, Troy, NY – 38 years old

James Foley, Troy, NY – 43 years old

Jack Frazier, Troy, NY – 37 years old

Jose Galarza, Troy, NY – 49 years old

Yamillet Galarza, Troy, NY – 35 years old

Vladimir Guzman Grullon, Bronx, NY – 31 years old

David Harden, Troy, NY – 62 years old

Mark House, Troy, NY – 55 years old

Karim Little, Troy, NY – 32 years old

Jordan McCullen, Troy, NY – 32 years old

Jahtiek Milisci, Troy, NY – 25 years old

Beau Moreau, Schenectady, NY – 36 years old

Michael Nelson, Troy, NY – 37 years old

Tracy Taylor, Troy, NY – 52 years old

Denzel Timot, Troy, NY – 24 years old

Alexander Torres, Troy, NY – 36 years old

Israel Vasquez, Troy, NY – 37 years old

Abner Velasquez, Holyoke, MA – 42 years old

David Venson, Troy, NY – 56 years old

The Attorney General thanked Rensselaer District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly and the Schenectady County Drug Task Force for their assistance in the investigation.

The investigation was directed by New York State Police Investigator Matthew Guiry and supervised by Senior Investigators Robert Martin and Vonnie Vardine, along with OCTF Detective Michael Connelly. The U.S. Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force also provided assistance.

OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General Andrew McElwee is prosecuting the case, with support from legal support analysts Stephanie Donovan and AnnaLisa MacPhee. Deputy Attorney General Nicole Keary oversees OCTF, while First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy oversees both the Investigations Division and the Criminal Justice Division.

This operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies in New York to address the issue of drug-related crimes and protect communities from the harmful effects of narcotics distribution.