In a significant law enforcement operation, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the dismantling of a major drug trafficking ring that was alleged to be distributing a range of narcotics in several counties across the state. The operation resulted in the indictment of 25 individuals on a total of 164 charges. Law enforcement agencies recovered over three kilograms of cocaine, approximately 40 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, four handguns, two large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, and more than $50,000 in cash.
The drug trafficking network, which operated in Rensselaer, Albany, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Dutchess counties, faced a coordinated effort by various state and local law enforcement agencies led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF). This year-long investigation involved extensive covert surveillance and wiretaps on more than two dozen target phones to root out dealers distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Capital Region and other parts of New York state.
Attorney General Letitia James expressed her commitment to combating drug-related addictions and overdoses, stating, “These individuals trafficked a deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that has claimed lives and poisoned communities across our state.” She thanked the various law enforcement agencies for their collaboration in the operation.
New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement, emphasizing the impact of their actions in curbing drug trafficking. Troy Police Department Chief Daniel DeWolf also commended the operation, highlighting the detrimental effects of illegal drug distribution on communities.
Central figures in the narcotics distribution network included Alexander Torres and Yamillet Galarza, who police say frequently partnered to acquire and sell heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in Rensselaer County. Torres, one of the key suspects, was found by law enforcement to have multiple sources for cocaine and narcotics, which he distributed to a network of customers in the Capital Region. He also allegedly attempted to import cocaine from Puerto Rico by mailing it to his residence concealed inside an encyclopedia.
Efrain Acevedo, another major player in the operation, operated a restaurant called “El Coqui” in Troy, where he sold narcotics to customers and used the establishment to stash narcotics and proceeds.
The operation also revealed heroin and fentanyl packages marked with the phrase “American Gangster” and a significant quantity of cocaine.
Today’s takedown is part of the Attorney General’s SURGE Initiative (Suburban and Upstate Response to the Growing Epidemic), aimed at combating violent drug trafficking. Since its inception in 2017, SURGE has led to the apprehension of 934 alleged traffickers.
The indictment, unsealed in Rensselaer County Court, includes 164 counts against the defendants, charging them with various crimes related to narcotics trafficking, including Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
The defendants listed in the indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. They include:
Efrain Acevedo, Troy, NY – 33 years old
Raul Baez, Schenectady, NY – 36 years old
Erick Baez, Schenectady, NY – 35 years old
Jose Cintron, Troy, NY – 37 years old
Elvis Colon, Troy, NY – 45 years old
Javier Colon, Philadelphia, PA – 51 years old
Mercedes Danahy, Troy, NY – 38 years old
James Foley, Troy, NY – 43 years old
Jack Frazier, Troy, NY – 37 years old
Jose Galarza, Troy, NY – 49 years old
Yamillet Galarza, Troy, NY – 35 years old
Vladimir Guzman Grullon, Bronx, NY – 31 years old
David Harden, Troy, NY – 62 years old
Mark House, Troy, NY – 55 years old
Karim Little, Troy, NY – 32 years old
Jordan McCullen, Troy, NY – 32 years old
Jahtiek Milisci, Troy, NY – 25 years old
Beau Moreau, Schenectady, NY – 36 years old
Michael Nelson, Troy, NY – 37 years old
Tracy Taylor, Troy, NY – 52 years old
Denzel Timot, Troy, NY – 24 years old
Alexander Torres, Troy, NY – 36 years old
Israel Vasquez, Troy, NY – 37 years old
Abner Velasquez, Holyoke, MA – 42 years old
David Venson, Troy, NY – 56 years old
The Attorney General thanked Rensselaer District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly and the Schenectady County Drug Task Force for their assistance in the investigation.
The investigation was directed by New York State Police Investigator Matthew Guiry and supervised by Senior Investigators Robert Martin and Vonnie Vardine, along with OCTF Detective Michael Connelly. The U.S. Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force also provided assistance.
OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General Andrew McElwee is prosecuting the case, with support from legal support analysts Stephanie Donovan and AnnaLisa MacPhee. Deputy Attorney General Nicole Keary oversees OCTF, while First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy oversees both the Investigations Division and the Criminal Justice Division.
This operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies in New York to address the issue of drug-related crimes and protect communities from the harmful effects of narcotics distribution.