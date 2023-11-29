Calendar of events

Thu. 11/30

Preschool and Toddler Story Time at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Craft and Conversation at the Rosendale Library, 10am.

Virtual QI~ARTS with Celeste Graves Online via Zoom, 10am.

Slow Stitch Club at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Teen D&D at Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Virtual Spanish Classes Online Via Zoom, 3pm, 3:50pm.

Fiber Arts & Crafts Class for Children. This class offers an exploration of a variety of fiber arts and seasonal crafts: felting, weaving, knitting and more at Stony Hollow Farm in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Combating Hate Fostering Change Initiative Presents: A Lecture By Lewis Brownstein at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5pm.

The Pearl Moon Open Mic at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

Indigo Trio Acoustic Jazz at the Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 5:30pm.

Meet the Artist Lecture Series: Wendy Ewald at CPW in Kingston, 6pm.

Hudson Valley Air Quality Coalition at the Kingston Library, 6pm.

“The History of Hyde Park-On-Hudson” with Hyde Park Town Historian Carney Rhinevault at the Henry A. Wallace Center at the FDR Library.

Introduction to Medicare at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Mike O’Leary at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Meet Michelle: Town Hall in Highland at Hudson Ale Works in Highland, 6pm.

World Aids Day Eve: Service of Remembrance at the Old Dutch Church, 6pm.

5Rhythms Living Waves: Hudson Valley at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 6:30pm.

The White Hart Speaker Series: Michael Cunningham In Conversation with WAMC’s Joe Donahue at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury, 6:30pm.

Actors, Musicians & Writers Support Group at the Dream Theatre Barn in Stone Ridge, 6:30pm.

Grampfather / Pour La Terre / Jack Manley. Jazz, folk, indie, psych, rock: an adventure of unprecedented genre-whirling proportions at Big Cat Kingston, 7pm.

Disco Doom / Marlboro / Mike Amari at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jazz Jam Session. All vocalists and musicians are welcome to join in and make some music together at The Bakery in New Paltz, 7pm.

Award-winning Filmmaker Susan Osberg to Premiere Two Indie Dance Films at CineHub in Beacon, 7pm.

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play. Five WRDL Radio Players bring to life scores of characters, live sound effects, vintage commercial breaks, and musical underscore to create an authentic 1940s radio experience, all in front of a live studio audience at Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Greg Mendez / Trace Mountains / Thank You Thank you at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Vassar College Chamber Music Recital at Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Anonymous Sister at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Sarah Marie Perrotta at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

GA-20 / Black Joe Lewis at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Paper Sun: The Music of Traffic at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 12/1

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Eat Church at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 9am.

Be Moved at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Meditation at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 10am.

Take & Make (Ages 5+) at the Clinton Community Library in Rhinebeck, 10am.

Examining Life: A Workshop for Women Exploring the Aging Process through Personal Writings at the Woodstock Library, 10:30am.

Bio Book Club at the Town of Ulster Library, 11am.

Homeschooling Coop for All Ages Meet-Ups at the Gardiner Library, 11am.

Holiday Pop Up Shop. Hosted by a select group of makers and artisans, a selection of beautifully crafted Kiln Fired Glass, fiber arts, wood turned bowls and crafted utensils, unique ceramic succulent planters and jewelry. Each weekend we will feature a “meet the Artist” event with refreshments and occasional demonstrations at Oak Street Studio in Kingston, 12pm.

The Polar Express: Catskill Mountain Railroad at the Kingston Plaza, 1pm.

Gallery Hours at the Reher Center in Kingston, 1pm.

Catskill Ukulele Group at Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

Mid-Hudson Music Together Rhythm Kids (Ages 4-8) at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 3:30pm.

Art Afternoon at Saugerties Public Library, 3:30am.

Woodstock’s 41st Annual Holiday Open House. A festive evening of holiday shopping, supporting local and independent businesses. Enjoy live music on the green, refreshments, holiday cheer, and more throughout the Town of Woodstock, 4pm

From Page To Stage: Turning Poets Into Performers. Free Workshop & Performance with David Gonzalez at The Poetry Barn in West Hurley, 4pm.

32nd Annual Craft, Art & Design Fair Fundraiser. Longest running fundraiser and community event takes place all weekend long at SUNY New Paltz in New Paltz, 4pm.

Holiday Pop-Up Show Opening Reception at the Wired Gallery in High Falls, 4pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

D&D at the Kingston Library, 4pm.

Chess Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

A Holiday on Huguenot Street and Christmas Market. This annual fundraiser will feature wreaths, topiaries, handmade Christmas ornaments, poinsettias, and more at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 5pm.

Opening Reception: BFA Thesis Exhibition at The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz, 5pm.

Free First Fridays: Gilded Holiday Glow. Celebrate the holiday season at the new free and festive evening hours, featuring live music by Diverse Concert Artists. The string quartet will play a mixture of classical, Broadway, holiday, and pop tunes, including Hip Hop. Enjoy highlights of Glenview on special guided holiday tours throughout the evening and sketch a seasonal landscape in a bilingual art workshop with artist Carolina Amarillo at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, 5pm.

Holiday and Winter Show at Live 4 Art Gallery in Pawling, 5pm.

Snowflake Festival. Holiday-themed performances, fire twirlers, jugglers, ice carving, horse-drawn carriage rides, tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more throughout the Stockade District in Uptown Kingston, 6pm.

Eugene Tyler Band & ‘Winter Hiking’ Book Signing with Derek Dellinger at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

The Final Boss: Thesis Edition 2023 Senior Art Exhibition at SUNY New Paltz, 6pm.

Michael Davidoff Gallery Opening for “Regional Watercolor Landscapes” at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Beacon Sloop Club Potluck Meeting at the Beacon Sloop Club, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Adult Zumba Classes at New Paltz Community Center, 6:45pm.

Sandy Bell Album Release / Shana Falana at The Local in Saugerties, 7pm.

New Wet Kojak / Savak / The Gotobeds at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Star Nations Sacred Circle at the Center for Symbolic Studies in Tillson, 7pm.

Dinner Theater: A Christmas Carol at the Hudson House & Distillery in West Park, 7pm.

7th Annual Christmastime Concert. Evening of live music benefiting Family of Woodstock Inc. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Paltz, 7pm.

Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 7pm.

Pressing Strings / The Rollin Rust at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

The NUGGS at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Speed Dating (& Friending) at Toasted in Newburgh, 7pm.

Less is More: Members Show, Under Thirty Show at the Arts Society of Kingston, 7pm.

Theatre on the Road Presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. 24rd Annual interactive dinner theater version at The Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 7pm.

Picture of His Life at the Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic 16+ at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

The Yacht Lobsters at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Skull Practitioners / Sky Furrows / Steve Alma’s at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Bones of J.R. Jones at WYLDE Hudson, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Welcome Back Drama at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Davy Knowles / Jeffrey Gaines at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Lethal Laughs with Ralph Anthony / Joe Hill at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies at the Parker Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

County Players Presents CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #2: Freud’s Last Session at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Gimme Gimme Disco. The ABBA-themed DJ dance party returns to the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Finding Alice at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. 12/2

Holiday Group Build: Toy Blocks at the Hudson River Maritime Museum’s Wooden Boat School in Kingston, 9am.

Field and Supply Holiday Pop Up Shop at the Senate Garage in Kingston, 10am.

Esopus Repair Cafe at the Reformed Church of Port Ewen, 10am.

Woodstock Farm Festival Indoor Winter Farmers Market at the Overlook United Methodist Church in Woodstock, 10am.

Holiday Market at the Safe Harbors Lobby at the Ritz in Newburgh, 10am.

Holiday Market Fair. Weekend long annual market with local crafts, books, cards, art, wreaths, and more at the Historical Society of Woodstock, 10am.

Ukulele Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 10am.

Holiday Tours at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Canajoharie Elves Day Out in Canajoharie, 10am.

African Drum at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 10:30am, 11:30am.

Tech Time at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 10:30am.

Sinterklaas. Performances at venues throughout the village: dance, music and theatrics, tightrope walking, even fire juggling! Strolling musicians, dancing Grumpuses and a variety of colorful characters wander the streets of the village to delight children with stories and treats.Astride his white steed, Sinterklaas leads the Children’s starlight Parade, which culminates in the center of town with the Sinterklaas pageant, honoring the children and ending with a stirring wish for peace throughout the Village of Rhinebeck, 11am.

24th Annual 5 by 7 Show. Preview the works for sale in person before the show goes live on Saturday at the Kleinert/James Center for the Arts in Woodstock, 11am.

Sinterklaas and Dutch Holiday Traditions Children’s Program at the Mesier Homestead in Wappingers Falls, 11am.

Arlington Holiday Festival at the Garden Arts Space in Poughkeepsie, 11am.

Play Pals: A Play Group for Babies and Toddlers with Yinan at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Sew on & Sew Forth at the Olive Free Library, 11am.

Holiday Market. Weekend long market with cider tasting, snacks and great vendors at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 11am.

Special Storytime: The Heron’s Message at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Holiday Portraits at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 11:30am.

Beginner Crochet at Yarn Farm Kingston, 11:30am.

Kingston Model Railroad Club Train Show 86th Anniversary at the Kingston Model Railroad Club, 12pm.

December Exhibition Gallery Opening and Reception at the Arts Society of Kingston, 12pm.

Adult D&D at the Saugerties Public Library, 12pm.

Brunch: Too Blue at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Make Your Own Gifts!: A Seasonal Workshop Series at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

Surviving the Holidays. Encouragement, support, and valuable tools to navigate the challenges of the season at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill, 1pm.

Super Special Creation Station: Snowflake Slime & Glow in the Dark Lantern at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Open Studios with Rachel Beach and Arone Dyer and Crochet Basics Workshop at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 1pm.

The Nutcracker at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, 1pm.

Pop-Up Cards. Learn several folded and popup structures that will be sure to please as holiday cards; elevate your card game by making it three dimensional at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 2pm.

Ballet: The Nutcracker at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 2pm.

Introduction to Meditation and Tibetan Buddhism at Karma Triyana Dharmachakra in Woodstock, 2pm.

Winter Open House: Movies & Hot Cider at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 2pm.

Beginner Knitting at Yarn Farm Kingston, 2pm.

Second Chance Book Club at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Claire Wasser Artist Reception at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 2pm.

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm, 7:30pm.

Freud’s Last Session at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

Knit & Bitch at Made X Hudson, 2pm.

Into the Light at the Sinterklaas Festival at Rhinebeck Reformed Church, 2pm.

Little Richard: I Am Everything Screening & Director Q&A. A part of the Woodstock Film Festival’s Awards Season Screening Series at the Bearsville Theater, 3pm.

A Candlelight Service of Lessons & Carols at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie. 3pm.

Winter Open House: Movies & Hot Cider at FDR High School in Hyde Park, 3pm.

Holidays in the Hamlet. Vision of Wallkill’s 2nd Annual Holidays in the Hamlet. Choral performances by several groups from Wallkill Central School District, a children’s program sponsored by Wallkill Public Library throughout the Town of Shawangunk and Wallkill, 3pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh Get Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Guided Imagery & Sound Healing with Angel Readings. Holiday Meditation with your own reinitiation or hands-on healing with reiki by Lorry Salluzzi Sensei; meet your guides, and get them to help you with advice and chakra clearing, crystal chakra bowls will be ringing plus a gong wash at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 4:30pm.

A Frosty Fest at the Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Attractions in Ulster Park, 4:30pm.

One Year Anniversary Celebration. Raffle prizes for special merch and Mark Shue spins vinyl all night at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

2023 Winter Walk: The 27th Anniversary. Enjoy performances, art installations, family-friendly attractions, local food and drinks, holiday shopping, fireworks and festive cheer at Hudson Hall, 5pm.

Library Forum: First Draft/Worst Draft – An Open Mic Celebrating National Novel Writing Month at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.

Holiday Art Sale at the Lace Factory in Kingston, 5pm.

David Kraai at RMV Cellars in West Park, 5pm.

Wawarsing Wassail. Holiday market, “Windows-on-Wawarsing” holiday decorating contest, and Village Tree Lighting at Liberty Square in Ellenville, 5pm.

A&D Flowers Presents: Wreath Making Workshop at The Falcon in Marlboro, 5pm.

Meditate and Create Class with Nathan Harding at Queen of Rogues in Woodstock, 5pm.

Opening Reception for “Rumor Mill” at Headstone Gallery in Kingston, 5pm.

Saturday Open Skate at Skate Time in Accord, 5pm.

Winter Wonderland Parade. The Town of Esopus welcomes you with an annual parade followed by a tree lighting and Holiday festivities on Broadway in Port Ewen, 5:30pm.

HVSFW End of Year Celebration at Maison Apres in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Picture of His Life at the Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

3rd Annual Holiday Party & Toy Drive at Sprig and Social in Hudson, 7pm.

Graveside Presents Juliana Nash at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Teen Poker Night at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

Heavy Gauge at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Another Michael / Jodi at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Mystery Train Film Screening at the Beacon Music Factory, 7pm.

Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 7pm.

Bob Meyer & Circular Jazz at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

The Brooklyn Holdouts: Chris Bergson, Moses Patrou & Diego Voglino at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Comedy Night Fundraiser for Veterans at the American Legion Post in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Bach Cello Suites for Violin: Johnny Gandelsman at The Local in Saugerties, 8pm.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Gushy at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies at the Parker Theatre at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Joselito DaPuppet at Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Return of the Year-end Hootenanny with Guthrie’s Ghost at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 8pm.

Rock This Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular Night One at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

The Helm Family Midnight Ramble Featuring Akie Bermiss at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Cyber Circus’ Twizted Christmas: A Variety Show and DJ Dance Party at the Colony in Woodstock, 9pm.

Spare Keys / Bob Giovanna at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Flash Band at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Bleak! Songs for the Not-Quite End of the World at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 10pm.

Sun. 12/3

Esopus Fire Dept. Breakfast at the Esopus Fire Department, 8:30am.

Bard Math Circle Meet-Up at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Sunday Gathering at Marbletown Midtown Arts, 10:30am.

Buddhist Prayers for World Peace Free Meditation Class in Upstate NY

Kadampa Meditation Center in Glen Spey, 11am.

A Hard Candy Holiday: Drag Brunch at The Academy in Poughkeepsie, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Peter Einhorn at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Live Music. Grab something to eat and enjoy the music upstairs at The Bakery in New Paltz.

Reindeer Ramble. 40th Annual 5K Holiday road run for the whole family at the YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County, 12pm.

Saugerties Holiday in the Village. Horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday raffle, live entertainment, caroling, and a decked-out Kiersted Houseevents sponsored by the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce in the Village, 12pm.

Skimming the Surface Movement Healing Workshop & Gong Bath at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 12pm.

Holiday Hunt in the Mansion Family Program at the Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Festival of the Trees at the Saugerties Public Library, 12pm.

Wreath Making with Jill Obrig at the Kingston Library, 12pm.

Community Reiki: Individual Sessions by Hudson Valley Community Reiki at the Gardiner Library, 12pm.

Create Your Own Dried Harvest Wreath Workshop. Learn the art of crafting your very own dried harvest wreath, perfect for gifting to loved ones or adorning your own decor at the Kaaterskill Market in Catskill, 12pm.

Side x Side Record Fair. 10 esteemed LP vendors pull from their collections to offer you some of the finest digging conditions in the HV. Listen to tunes, cop some essential discs, have a bite and a drink, and enjoy the riverfront views at Big Cat in Kingston, 12pm.

Make Your Own Gifts!: A Seasonal Workshop Series at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

Brunch: Mike Burns / Highway 53 at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Auditions for The Tempest at the Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 12:30pm.

Linocut Holiday Card Workshop at Circle Creative Collective in New Paltz, 1pm.

The Nutcracker at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, 1pm.

CMS Improvisers Orchestra Concert. Peter Apfelbaum leads CMS Improvisers Orchestra featuring Craig Harris & Ingrid Sertso concert at The Shirt Factory in Kingston, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Commander Madness at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

New Paltz Pride Coalition – Happy Holigays at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Sunday Silents Presents: The Lost World (1925) and George Melies’ Trip to the Moon (1902) at the Rosendale Theater, 2pm.

Needle Felt a Festive Mushroom at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie at the County Players Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 2pm.

Holiday Craft Workshop at Live Inspired Art Dance Fitness in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

A Theatrical Reading of Charles Dickens Christmas Carol. Enjoy an animated reading that conveys the rich, descriptive passages and heartfelt passions of both major and subordinate characters and includes minor storylines seldom included in traditional interpretations at Morton Memorial Library & Community Room in Rhinecliff, 2pm.

Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Time to Talk: Cynthia Carlson: Sixty Years at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 3pm.

The Newberry Artisan Market: Holiday in the Village Weekend in Saugerties, 11am.

American Fiction Special Screening at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 3pm.

Ars Choralis Presents “Hot Chocolate” at the Overlook United Methodist Church in Woodstock, 3pm.

Into the Light at the Sinterklaas Festival at Rhinebeck Reformed Church, 3pm, 4pm.

Queerly Sundays at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 5pm.

Roost Arts Holiday Gala and Art Scholarship Fundraiser. 73 artists have donated 125 tiny works of art each with their own tiny canvas at The Bakery in New Paltz, 6pm.

Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” with Scott Ramsey at St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Beacon, 6pm.

Al-Anon Meeting at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, 7pm.

Party Around a Piano with Lance Horne at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 7pm.

Joe Gatto’s Night Of Comedy at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

It’s a Wonderful Life: The Live Radio Play at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Klezmatics at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Sisterhood of Sleep / Melting Regular / Steve Roe at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Rock This Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular Night One at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Quartet A (Upstairs Lounge) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Mon. 12/4

Retirees Breakfast Meeting. Retirees of the New Paltz Community invite retired men and women everywhere to the monthly breakfast meeting. Ed Rogers will compare and contrast two boating and biking trips he and his wife, Maureen, took in Croatia some nine years apart, 2023 and 2014 at the New Paltz Plaza Diner, 8am.

Chair Exercise Class with Anne Rogers at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Toddler Storytime at Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Staying in Place at the Woodstock Public Library, 11am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Knitting, Crochet & Other Fiber Passions with Diane at the People’s Place in Kingston, 11:30am.

Noon Concert at Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 12pm.

Women’s Meditation Group at CTK Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 12pm.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Knitters Nook at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Drop-In Tech Time at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Elting Book Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Fitness Hour at the Saugerties Public Library, 3pm.

Making Proud Choices at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Art You Can Eat! Ninja-Bread at the Esopus Library, 4:30pm.

Let’s Play! Learning Through Play for Individuals with ASD. Learn how play develops throughout childhood and how that may present differently for individuals with autism at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties: Extension Education Center in Hudson, 5:30pm.

Trans-Formations at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Paint and Snack at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft and Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays Tournament at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Billy Gilman Christmas & Hits at Cohoes Music Hall, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Virtual Conversational French Class with Celine Lana Sahulka at the Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Woodstock Celtic Session at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 7:30am.

Karaoke with Sailor Del (Upstairs Lounge) at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 12/5

Mid-Hudson Music Together Mixed Age (0-5) at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 9:30am.

Reiki Circle & Sound Healing at the Reiki Yoga Chant Healing Arts Center in Stone Ridge, 10am.

Knitting for Charity at the Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 10am.

Signing Friends ASL Playgroup at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Storytime at the Tivoli Free Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

French Conversation with Claudine Brenner at the Stone Ridge Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Town of Ulster Library Book Club at the Town of Ulster Library, 11am.

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Spanish Classes at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 4pm.

The Berenstain Bears Financial Literacy Program for Kids at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

After School Legos at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Tuesday Write Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Leadership Ulster Alumni Association Jingle Mingle Reunion 2023 at Frank Guido’s Little Italy, 5:30pm.

Kids Lego Club at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Dungeons and Dragons Meet-Up for Teens at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Lower Esopus Creek Stream Management Plan Winter 2023 Workshop at the Ulster County Restorative Justice and Community Empowerment Center in Kingston, 6pm.

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. Annual Ugly sweater Christmas part is to raise money for the John Flowers Events Christmas Wish at Jason Patricks on 44 in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Adult Hip Hop at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Book Launch: Jack Kelly, God Save Benedict Arnold, The True Story of America’s Most Hated Man at Morton Library in Rhinecliff, 6:30pm.

The Queer BIPOC Intersection at the LGBTQ+ Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Sandy Ewen / Lisa Cameron / Jo Saucier at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Poughkeepsie Jazz Project at the Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Fall Voice Recital at the Studley Theatre, 7:30pm.

Tuesday Meditation at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7:30pm.

Wed. 12/6

Annual Holiday Auction: Needlework and More at the Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church in Lagrangeville, 9:30am.

Story Time with Jason at the Woodstock Public Library, 10:30am.

Connect & Play at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Yoga at the Olive Free Library, 10:30pm.

Winter Presentations: The Marigold Trail “A Journey Through India.” Free to the community and presented by Cathy McGlynn and the Saugerties Adult Learning Community, online via Zoom, 11am.

Story Time at the Esopus Library, 11am..

Tech Help at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 12pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg Group at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Hurley Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Volunteen Club at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Kids Yoga with HariPrakaash at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

LGBTQ+ Club at the Saugerties Library, 4pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Chair Yoga at the Hurley Library, 5:30pm.

Free Homebuyer Seminar at Ulster Savings Bank in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop at the Catskill Mountain Gardening & Boutique in Kingston, 6pm.

Gaming with Financial Literacy with Rondout Savings Bank & MyKingstonKids at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 6pm.

TMI: Stories for Choice at the Senate Garage, 6pm.

Virtual Qi Gong with Paul Bloom Online via Zoom, 6pm.

Wargaming Get Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: Lost Caverns of Ixalan at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Crossing Divides: My Journey to Standing Rock by Vernon Benjamin Book Release by Vernon Benjamin at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, 7 pm.

Theatre on the Road Presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. 24rd Annual interactive dinner theater version at The Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Crash Course for the Beginning Novelist. Tools, techniques, basic blueprints all stories follow, and encouragement to help you get started or restarted. Learn skills applicable to all genres of narrative prose. Adults and teens are welcome at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

La Lom / DJ Tolten at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Open Mic at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Bywater Call at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

SUNY Ulster Music Department Fall Concert Series. The College Chorus Performs Gloria in Excelsis, Now Winter Nights Enlarge, Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy, The Seal Lullaby, Autumn Gives Her Hand to Winter, and Shule Aroon at The Quimby Theater in Vanderlyn Hall at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge 7:30pm.

Gongs and Shadows at Shepard Recital Hall in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Kane Brothers Blues Band: Blues Night at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.