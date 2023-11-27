Festivities were abound at Kingston’s second annual Wintertide on the Rondout waterfront on Saturday, November 25. Local businesses offered all types of holiday cheer for their customers. There was ornament making and refreshments at Milne Antiques, citrus garland making at Maison Apres l’Amour, a hot chocolate bar at Rosie General, family jewelry making at Facets of Earth, sherry tasting at Kingston Wine Co., holiday cookies and candles at Spruce Design + Décor, Nutella pizza special at Savona’s Trattoria, twig ornament making and Celtic harp music at Chicory Naturalist, hot mulled wine at Brunette, Christmas cookies and the NYCA Victorian Carolers at Clove and Creek, festive donuts with a chocolate fountain by Half Moon Rondout Cafe at a pop-up at Mariner’s Harbor, raffle for craft kits and bar specials at Yarn Farm Kingston, mini gift stockings with prizes inside with any purchase at Peace, Love, Vintage and even complimentary champagne at Autumn Elise Vintage. Mariner’s Harbor hosted Santa and Mrs. Claus for the children.

At dusk, there was a dance performance by Uptown Lowdown troupe and the Rock Academy had everyone in a festive mood. This was followed by the tree lighting at Gallo Park. The tree was donated by Mariner’s Harbor.