If the sun setting before 5pm, steadily dropping temperatures, and increasing Holiday Markets haven’t told you December is almost here, this winter-themed fest should do the trick. Wintertide returns to the Rondout with a breath of fresh air with dozens of festivities and activities for the whole family. Musical performances from Uptown Lowdown, the Rock Academy, and the Woodstock Playhouse Victorian Carolers will set the scene for the inaugural tree lighting at T.R. Gallo Park.

Following the tradition of the Night Market that took place several Saturdays throughout the year thanks to an ARPA grant, many businesses will be offering promotions and crafts to encourage shopping throughout the day, which happens to fall on Small Business Saturday. Milne will be offering ornament painting; Clove and Creek will have free christmas cookies; the first opening of Holding Space will have a photobooth and preview into their new store, Facets of Earth will have family friendly jewelry making, Savonas will have a nutella pizza special; Hops Petunia will host mini wreath making and much more. ArtPort will also be hosting their own ornament market, and Santa himself will make an appearance.