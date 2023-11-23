Since 1937, the Kingston Model Railroad Club has been an exclusive club of hobbyists who construct large, elaborate model train displays, largely to enjoy amongst themselves. However, once a year the public is invited to enjoy their impressive creativity – just don’t touch anything.

The miniature train show is a mix of old and new, with antique and vintage relics racing past more modern-day model train ephemera.

Tickets are $6 for adults and children 12+, $2 for children 12-and-under (cash only), making it one of the least expensive events we’ve previewed all year. And if model trains are your thing, the club is looking for new members.

The open house has been running for a little while, but you still have two weeks to catch the choo-choos before the smashboard (railroad crossing gate) lowers until the 2024 holiday season.