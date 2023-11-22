When the sun goes down this holiday season, many locals and tourists alike will find themselves at the annual Wonderland of Lights, a treasured holiday tradition. Running nightly from Wed., Nov. 22 to Sat. Dec. 30, the traveling festival invites you on a dazzling journey through a realm of twinkling lights and enchanting displays. Imagine moving through shimmering tunnels and marveling at towering structures, each meticulously designed to capture the essence of the holiday season. With an array of whimsical designs that spark imagination and wonder, this is more than just a light show—it’s a magical journey for people of all ages.

More information is available at thewonderlandoflights.com.