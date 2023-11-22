Jazz up your taste buds at the inaugural Oyster and Jazz Festival, nestled in the picturesque Hudson River setting of the award-winning Hudson House and Distillery. This Black Friday weekend, step into a world where the smooth melodies of classic jazz blend with the finest culinary delights. The event promises an indulgent day of sipping on fine distillery creations, savoring a selection of oysters and diverse seafood options, and exploring meat, gluten-free, and vegan delights. Immerse yourself in the sophisticated ambiance as professional bartenders craft the perfect cocktail, pour exquisite wine, or serve up a refreshing craft brew.

As if this weren’t enough, the Hudson House transforms into a charming Christmas Village for the occasion. Shop for distilled spirits, wines, and unique holiday items from local craftspeople. Indulge in a variety of desserts, or unwind in the old-fashioned cigar shop and lounge. Choose from two ticket options: General Admission for a taste of the event or the Captain’s VIP Ticket for an exclusive culinary experience, including reserved seating and special tastings hosted by the owner. Don’t miss this elegant fusion of class, cuisine, and holiday cheer by the scenic Hudson River.