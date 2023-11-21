Uptown Kingston’s Annual Snowflake Festival. Tree lighting, Fire twirler, ice carving, singers, dancers, Santa visit and so much more. A night full of holiday cheer!

When: Friday, December 1, 6-8 pm.

Where: Throughout Uptown Stockade District. Free parking on North Front Street, Fair Street Extension, Court House and Kingston Plaza.

40th Annual Reindeer Ramble. A 5 k run/walk. Benefits the YMCA Strong Kids Scholarship Fund. Rain, Snow or Shine!

When: Sunday, December 3, 12 pm race start. 10:30 day of registration and packet pick up. First 75 register gets long sleeve shirt.

Where: YMCA, 507 Broadway, Kingston

Register Here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Kingston/YMCAReindeerRamble

Woodstock’s 41st Annual Holiday Open House. Shop local this holiday season. Enjoy live music on the Village Green, refreshments and holiday cheer!

When: Friday, December 1, 4-8 pm.

Where: throughout the Town Of Woodstock

Saugerties Holiday in the Village. Horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday raffle, live entertainment, caroling, and a decked-out Kiersted House, where Santa is ready to greet you! Please visit event website for specifics and schedule.

When: Sunday, December 3, 12- 5 pm.

Where: Throughout the Village of Saugerties. For more information visit: https://saugertiestourism.com/events/

4th Annual Holiday Hoopla Celebration in New Paltz. Holiday Hoopla is a community celebration designed to bring the community together and spread some good cheer. All activities are free of charge and everyone is welcome!

When: Saturday, December 9, starts at 12 noon

Where: Starts at the New Paltz Middle School with parade that ends at Historic Huguenot Street where the carnival begins at 1 pm.

Christmas Fair at the Reformed Church of New Paltz

The Reformed Church of New Paltz will host its Christmas Fair on Friday, December 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 92 Huguenot Street in New Paltz. This socially distanced fundraiser will feature wreaths, topiaries, handmade Christmas ornaments, poinsettias and more inside the Education Building (across the street from the church).

Starting off the festivities on Friday, December 3 will be shopping from 5 to 8 p.m., soup on the stoop and carolers at 6 p.m. and a concert at 7:30 p.m. in the church.

On Saturday, December 4 the merriment continues with Autumn Whimsy, Knit and Nibble, A&M Design (handmade bracelets) and cookie decorating. Santa will be stopping by from 12 to 2 p.m. and Zeus Brewing Company will be providing food/drinks (to purchase) from 12 to 2 p.m. The festivities continue with build-a-pet, baked goods, Rada, handmade ornaments, topiaries and wreaths and a concert in the church at 2 p.m.

For additional information go to: www.reformedchurchofnewpaltz.org/christmas-fair.html

Made in Kingston. Now in its 11th year, Made In Kingston is returning highlighting the wonderful array of all things handcrafted, fabricated, or manufactured in the City of Kingston, NY. Local arts businesses. In addition to more than four dozen local artists, the evening will feature local food and beverages.

When: Thursday, December 7 from 3 -8pm.

Where: YMCA, 507 Broadway, Kingston

More info: www.madeinkingstonny.com

The Wonderland Lights. This family-friendly holiday drive-thru experience helped launch a new family tradition for over 10,000 families in Rhinebeck and surrounding communities. Residents will once again enjoy the festive pageantry as they journey through more than a mile of spectacular lights and holiday wonder. From tunnel displays to towering structures and whimsical designs, this will create a memorable experience for the entire family.

When: November 22 to December 30, 2023* 5:30-9 pm on select nights. Go to the website to see which nights are available.

Where: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6550 Spring Brook Avenue, Rhinebeck

More info: www.thewonderlandoflights.com/dutchess-county-fairgrounds