On Sunday, November 19, World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was observed in Kingston by Safe Pass Ulster, an organization bringing together families of traffic crash victims and street safety advocates. This is the fourth annual “Day of Remembrance” held in Ulster County. The event was led by Rose Quinn, a former traffic safety educator, whose partner, John Lynch, died after being hit by a car on Washington Avenue on July 20, 2021. People gathered on Pine Grove Avenue for Christine “Rena” Tarasco, a retired waitress who was killed in December 2022 after being struck by a car while riding her bike near the YMCA. A “ghost bike” memorial was placed near the spot where Christine died.

Local traffic safety advocates then set off by bus, bike or foot to hold a candlelight vigil for Sarah Edwards, who died in January 2023 after being hit by a school bus as she crossed the street at the corner of Wurts and Spring streets. A pair of ghost shoes were placed on the telephone pole at the corner in memory of Sarah.

Statistics show that between 2013-2023 in Ulster County 176 people have been killed, 15,636 injured and 34 of the dead were not in a car.