The Elting Memorial Library in downtown New Paltz will soon be looking for a new director beginning this December. Last week, Gillian Murphy, who served as library director for Elting the past two-and-a-half years, announced that she would be leaving at the end of November to take a post as director at the Howland Public Library in Beacon. Both libraries are members of the Mid-Hudson Library Association (MHLA).

According to Elting Library board president Richard Heyl de Ortiz, Murphy “saw an opportunity to work at a different library in Dutchess County and she took it.” That said, Heyl de Ortiz noted that during her short tenure at Elting, Murphy could be credited with “physically reconfiguring the library space to offer much more room for visitors. She also refined our collection, making sure books and materials that our visitors wanted and were used were prioritized, and weeded out materials that were not being checked out. That also made more space available, which is important.”

Heyl de Ortiz talked about space as valuable real estate in the historic library building because “We’re right in the middle of downtown New Paltz. We’re a locus. We get a lot of foot traffic and casual visitors, and she understood that.”

While some might argue that two-and-a-half years are not a long tenure to be a library director, Heyl de Ortiz said, “I think we have to bear in mind that Elting Library is an anomaly, as we had the same library director [John Giralico] for almost half a century, which is quite unique.” Since the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, many libraries have experienced turnovers in their staff, particularly with their directors. “COVID was a time when many library directors decided to retire, like John. Part of that shift brought in a new crop of library directors who had their Masters of Library Science and were looking for a position. Part of that shift is still ongoing. Rebekkah Smith Aldrich, the executive director of the Mid-Hudson Library system, said that currently they have four open searches for library directors.”

Although no interim library director has been named, Heyl de Ortiz did say that the institution has identified some candidates, both in-house and within the community, whom the board would consider for that position while they begin their search. “We’re looking at our options,” he said. “In addition to in-house individuals, we also have some recently retired librarians in our community who might be interested in the interim position.” He was quick to point out that he was not referring to Giralico. “I think he’s put in enough time.”

As for how the library board will go about finding candidates for a permanent position, its president said that their plan is to reach out to the MHLA, as well as the Ramapo and Catskill Library systems, Albany/Rensselaer County Library systems “and others that are right around us.” From there, they will put out calls to the New York State Library Association and then cast the net as wide as they need to in order to get a robust group of candidates for the position.

Candidates must have a Masters in Library Science and be licensed by New York State before holding the position.

“Our first step is to bring together a search committee,” he said. “It will include staff members, board members and community members to help shepherd this process along. We are hoping to formally begin our search after the New Year.”

In terms of what type of candidate the library has in mind, Heyl de Ortiz said, “We’ll be looking for someone who will make sure that our library is relevant and responding to what types of materials and services our community needs.” Once the search committee is put together and has some solid candidates, “There will be an opportunity for the community to talk with the candidates, ask questions about their management style and get some feedback from the public.”

To learn more about the Elting Memorial Library, go to www.eltinglibrary.org.

Statement from the Elting Memorial Library Board of Trustees

Recently, Gillian Murphy gave notice that she will be leaving her position as director of the Elting Memorial Library by the end of this month.

We are grateful for all that Gillian has done since being hired two-and-a-half years ago as the Library’s director. At a crucial time, she helped guide us out of the pandemic and creatively rethought how Elting could best serve our community. Her accomplishments are many: more strategic use of the library’s building; increased space for patrons to work, read and gather; expanded programming for adults, youth and children; a larger, dedicated space for teens; the establishment of our passport center; a reimagined children’s room; and more refined and responsive collection, including innovations such as our Library of Things.

Gillian will continue her commitment to our region’s libraries in her new position at the Howland Public Library in Beacon. We wish her the very best and deeply appreciate all that she gave to Elting during her tenure.