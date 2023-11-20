Rev. Nick Miles (Tecumseh Red Cloud) and Rev. Judith Boggess (Grandmother Judith Laughing Owl) led a Native American Service of Thanksgiving at the Old Dutch Church in uptown Kingston on Sunday morning, November 19. Members of the Cloud Breaker Society and the Red Feather Singers participated in the event, along with Pastor Rob Sweeney, Rev. Liz Estes and Music Minister John Baratta.

Before the service, those attending were invited to participate in a ritual for spiritual blessing, known as a smudging ceremony, in the church’s courtyard. This Native American Service of Thanksgiving is adapted from the Shawnee Nation United Remnant Band Green Corn Ceremony.

Following the ceremony was a gathering of participants and parishioners in Bethany Hall for luncheon and community.